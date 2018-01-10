Kim Kardashian Swears By These $18 Frizz Sheets for Taming Flyaway Hairs

It might be easy to chalk up Kim Kardashian’s beauty influence to her expert contour and highlight skills, but don’t forget: The woman has great hair, too. Whether she’s sporting her signature dark-brown locks or flaunting her just-dyed ice-blonde tresses, the 36-year-old’s hair is always sleek and flyaway-free. Now, we might know her secret.

On a new post on her website and app titled, “How I Smooth Flyaways,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star revealed her go-to products for taming frizzy, static-prone hair. She swears by OUAI’s Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets, which can be found for an affordable $18 for 15 sheets at your local Sephora.

Kim’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton (who, let’s be fair, likely taught her these goddess-like tips), touted the product as a great way to flatten flyaways, while leaving the hair shiny and sleek. (Oh, and did we mention that it’s eco-friendly?)

“To keep flyaways flat, I also love to use Ouai’s anti-frizz sheets—perfect if you’re on the go. They tame flyaways, give a great shine and they’re eco-friendly!” Appleton said.

Appleton also shared other valuable tips, like spraying Bed Head Masterpiece Shine Hairspray on a toothbrush for a more gentle way to tame flyaways and keeping flat iron on a low heat so you don’t cause breakage and frizz. (Burning the hair will lead to more flyaways Appleton warned.) With all these tools, we feel ready to conquer the world with flyaway-free, Kim Kardashian-esque hair.