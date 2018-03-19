Kim Kardashian Swears By This Beauty Hack to Glow All Over Her Body

One look at Kim Kardashian‘s smooth, blemish-free skin and you know that her skin-care routine is no joke. From trying her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s breast milk to slathering her skin in seaweed, the 37-year-old has run the gamut when it comes to surprising, unusual beauty hacks. And though we love hearing about what bodily fluid Kim is rubbing on her body this time, we appreciate that her latest skin-care secret is more manageable and breast-milk-free.

In an interview with Elle, the KKW Beauty founder revealed that he secret to a head-to-toe glow is using expensive skin-care products for more than your face. If you’re anything like us, you’re more likely to splurge on a pricy serum, toner or cream for your face, while the rest of your body makes do with a run-of-the-mill lotion.

Not for Kim, however, To ensure that her entire body looks hydrated and even-toned, especially when she wears low-cut and off-the-shoulder tops, Kim does her multi-step skin-care routine on more than her face.

“I always put skincare all over, I think that’s really a necessity; I put it on my legs, my arms. You really have to do your neck and your chest,” Kim said. “I might not like the scent of something, but if I feel like it’s powerful product I’ll use it all over my body.”

When Elle asked Kim if she meant face creams or something else, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star clarified that she meant her entire skin-care arsenal—toners and serums included. “Yeah, or a toner or a serum, I’ll just put it on my arms, my legs, my stomach—just use it everywhere,” she said.

A multi-step skin-care routine is already a slog, so to do that for your entire body sounds like an even bigger pain. But if we want skin like Kim Kardashian, we guess pain really does mean beauty.