Kim Kardashian Uses This $6 Mascara For Long, Dark Lashes

If I were stranded on an island and only had one makeup item, it’d be mascara. Lash definition is integral to my existence so I’m constantly gawking over celebrities full, bouncy lashes. Before I writhe with envy, though, I have to remind myself they’re usually wearing falsies. However, this past week makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic disclosed he skips fake lashes when working on Kim Kardashian and I’ve never wanted to know what mascara a celebrity uses so bad.

Lucky for me (and everyone, honestly), Kardashian answered my prayers in a recent post on her website and app. The 37-year-old beauty and entertainment mogul revealed she’s been a longtime fan of L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara in Carbon Black. She wrote, “The color is the perfect shade of black and it really lifts and separates each lash. It’s perfect for an everyday look or you can layer on multiple coats for a more dramatic eye.”

That’s right, Kim K. actually swears by a $6 drugstore mascara. Plus, if you’ve been lusting for her new eyeshadow collab with Dedivanovic (dropping in only two days!), buying this mascara to achieve full-on Kim K. vibes will barely set you back.

It’s time to make a drugstore run.