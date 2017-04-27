Khloe Kardashian’s Makeup Storage Organization is Our Actual Dream

There’s a reason why The Container Store exists, and why weirdly satisfying videos of perfectly aligned and stacked objects go viral, and why your grandmother obsessively rearranges your kitchen every time she visits: Brains love organization. And that’s especially true if you’re a beauty-obsessed makeup hoarder whose drawers tend to look like the aftermath of an atomic bomb. Which is why we’re losing our shit over a photo Khloe Kardashian posted of her perfectly arranged lipstick drawer. And yes, it’s heaven.



Khloe blogged about her makeup drawers in a post titled, “See Inside My Insanely Organized Lipstick Drawer,” writing “You dolls know that I love me some glam! So it should come as no surprise that I’ve collected a serious stash. Lipsticks and glosses are my favorites to stock up on, hands down! Take a peek inside my lipstick drawer to see all of my faves!”

The photo shows a compartmentalized drawer with 12 cubbies filled with just liquid lipsticks and glosses, including Obsessive Compulsive Lip Tars, which Khloe writes “stay on for hours!” along with Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks (“[they] are life!”), and basically every shade of Kylie lipsticks and glosses (“love me some nudes!”). And, more excitingly, some drugstore favorites, like NYX matte lip creams.

Yes, that feeling you have inside your heart is deep longing and dreams of having a makeup drawer that looks as clean and organized as that one day. Or maybe you already have one, and for that, we’re insanely envious of you. Come over and organize our vanity, please?