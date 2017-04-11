This Is Khloé Kardashian’s Must-Have Nail Polish Color

Quick: When you think of long, perfectly polished nails, who do you think of? If you said Khloé Kardashian, we’re right there with you. And today on her app, the mani queen revealed her favorite nail polish color ever—and it’s not what you’d expect.

Though Khlo is usually the type who gravitates toward edgy styles and trends, the reality star admitted that her go-to polish color is none other than…good, old-fashioned pink.

“I love a fresh pink manicure, especially if I’m traveling or working a ton and I know I won’t be able to deal with chips or touch-ups right away,” Kardashian said. “A pink polish is low-maintenance, chic and just plain pretty!”

Kardashian said her absolute fave shades come from Bliss, OPI, YSL, and Bella Finito. We can see why she likes these lovely shades—and we’re especially loving the perfect pink OPI color. Anyone else dying for a mani now?