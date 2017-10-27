Khloe Kardashian Says She Wasn’t Body-Shamed Until ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

You don’t have to watch “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” to know who Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie are. When one isn’t stomping the runway, another is building her beauty empire or making headlines for pretty much anything. There’s no escaping them.

And regardless of how you feel about their epic ascent to cultural domination, there’s no denying the family’s influence over the fashion and beauty industries. It’s been a particularly exciting evolution for Khloe Kardashian, who was once treated not-so-nicely by designer brands because of her size. Now, the 33-year-old is amongst the stylish elite with her Good American denim line and is using its success as an opportunity to advocate for women of all shapes; including those who don’t fit the mold of a sample size.

“When I was younger, it was all about heroine chic, like Kate Moss. I think Kate Moss is fabulous and I love her, but that was never something that I could have been,” Kardashian said while discussing her collection (available in sizes 00-24) with W Magazine. “When I was younger, I was a lot chubbier and a lot rounder than I am today. I always thought, ‘Who can I look up to?’ …Then J.Lo came along and I was like, ‘Ah!’”

Even after discovering role models with her same body type, Kardashian admitted that filming a reality TV show is when she first experienced body-shaming. In fact, she didn’t even know she wasn’t an “ideal body type” until the public started comparing her to sisters Kim and Kourtney.

“My family never made me feel less than. My sisters and I all looked different… I didn’t know that I was bigger or different than them until I started doing our TV show. I started to be in the public eye and people were able to pick me apart… I really commend my mom and my sisters for never making me feel less than,” she said. “I was allowed to wear the body-con Herve Leger dresses that my sisters wore. I didn’t feel like I was too big to wear that.”

We can only hope Khloe will continue to use her (massive) platform to promote body-positivity, especially if those pregnancy rumors turn out to be true.