Kendall Jenner Just Got The Coolest Bob Haircut of 2017

Alright, alright, we know—another Jenner, another beauty makeover. Seems like a weekly occurrence, right? But we’re not talking about Kylie Jenner, the queen of color and cut changes; we’re talking about Kendall Jenner, the other other sister who rarely deviates from her long, black waves. That is, until last night, when she closed the La Perla show at New York Fashion Week and revealed a new cropped, blunt bob, which quickly became the focus of the runway.



At least, to us beauty editors, who bow down to bobs and lobs in the most we’re-not-worthy of ways. And though our initial response to the photographic evidence was, “it’s probably a wig” (seeing as most models are terrified to go through major beauty changes before or during Fashion Week), our skepticism was immediately squashed when we checked Kylie’s Snapchat and saw a video of Kendall’s post-cut shake out, with a good five inches of hair covering the floor beneath her.

@kendalljenner via Jen Snapchat #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat A video posted by Kendall Jenner Snapchat (@kendalljennersnapchats) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:41pm PST



We’re not sure if it’s the bluntness of the bob or its natural, ruffled texture, but for some reason, we’re extra in love with her haircut and very much want it for ourselves, pronto. And hopefully, now that Jenner has joined the cropped-cuts club, she’ll keep going shorter and shorter, until she finally fulfills our dreams of seeing Kendall Jenner with a pixie.