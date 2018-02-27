The Oil Keira Knightley Uses to Combat Dry Skin While Traveling

As she prepares for the release of her latest project, “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” Keira Knightly is making the obligatory press rounds and sharing plenty of low-maintenance beauty advice along the way. In an interview with British Vogue, the 32-year-old kicked things off by saying that she isn’t a fan of caking on the foundation.

“I like to see skin through make-up,” she said, while also adding that moisturizer and concealer are her go-tos. “I think less is always more.” And although she prefers a smoky eye over a stand-out lip, the latter definitely saves face — literally. Knightley’s inspiration for wearing it stems from her mother who said, “lipstick is for when you’ve had a sh*t day and you need red lipstick to face the world.”

“I think it’s really true,” she said. “The other day, I wasn’t feeling great, and I thought, ‘yes, this is a red lipstick moment.'” As someone who doesn’t go crazy with the makeup, Knightley has also learned to leave her skin alone “as much as possible” when she’s not working.

“I put my skin through a lot, so it makes me want to not do anything when left to my own devices.” The same goes for her perfectly crafted eyebrows where she advised to “let them well alone.” Knightley confessed that until age 24, she had very bad skin and tried everything to try to rectify that problem.

She then tried doing as little as possible to her skin since then and realized that the little-to-nothing regimen worked for her. That is until she had her first child and realized her skin was drier than usual.

Now, she’s grown to love moisturizers overall, but depends on one in particular while traveling.

“I completely fail to keep myself on an even keel with my skincare when traveling, but I have just discovered rosehip oil, which a friend of mine recommended,” she said. “Flights are so hard on your skin and they make it so dry, so I gave this a go and it really worked. Now I always travel with it.”

While it’s important to remember that certain oils won’t work for everyone, we aren’t surprised to hear that rosehip is such a hit with Knightley. It’s chock full of fatty acids that not only moisturize, but are also inflammatory for potentially clearing breakouts.

It’s also not as heavy as coconut oil or shea butter, for those who are concerned about clogging pores or fighting oil with oil. If you want to learn more about incorporating oils into your face routine, here’s a helpful guide for getting started.