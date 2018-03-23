StyleCaster
Share

10 Affordable Drugstore Beauty Products Kate Middleton Swears By

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Affordable Drugstore Beauty Products Kate Middleton Swears By

by
10 Affordable Drugstore Beauty Products Kate Middleton Swears By
10 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Unlike her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is known for her traditional, timeless fashion and beauty. Whether she’s bringing hairnets to the 21st century or rocking crisp, clean makeup, the 36-year-old always looks put-together and has become synonymous with royal beauty. That being said, she’s no stranger to loving affordable beauty products either. (She might be a royal, but she’s still human.)

MORE: 10 Ways Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding Could Break Royal Tradition

Ahead, we’ve rounded up Middleton’s favorite drugstore beauty products. From the under-$5 tool she uses to clean her face to the affordable hairsprays she swears by for her drool-worthy updos, these beauty products will still make you feel royal without breaking bank. We might not all be able to marry a prince and become a duchess, but with the help of our local drugstores, we can come pretty close. Feel the Kate Middleton effect ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
Richard Ward Cleanse and Condition
Richard Ward Chelsea Cleanse & Condition

Formulated by Middleton's longtime hairstylist, Richard Ward, this two-in-one shampoo and conditioner, with potent ingredients such as aloe vera and vitamin E, is rumored to be the key to the duchess's envy-worthy locks. It's also sold in Waitrose, a popular supermarket chain the United Kingdom.

$13 at Richard Ward

Photo: Richard Ward
Nivea Visage Pure & Natural Day Cream
Nivea Visage Pure & Natural Day Cream

To keep her skin hydrated and glowing, Middleton swears by this day cream, which contains natural ingredients like aloe vera and argan oil. Fun fact: Her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, is also a fan.

$10 at Walmart

Photo: Nivea
L_Oréal Elnett Supreme Hold Hairspray
L'Oréal Elnett Supreme Hold Hairspray

In January, Middleton's hairstylist, Amanda Cook, posted a now-deleted Instagram of the products she uses every time she styles the duchess's tresses. To the surprise of many, Cook and Middleton are huge fans of this affordable cult-favorite hairspray.

$13 at Amazon

Photo: L'Oreal
Essie Allure Nail Polish
Essie Allure Nail Polish

Per royal tradition, Middleton's nails need to stay clean and painted with a natural-like color. (Sorry, no neon manicures for this duchess.) Like Queen Elizabeth II, Middleton is also a fan of Essie's nail polishes. Her signature color is Allure.

$9 at Walmart

Photo: Essie
Bourjois's no. 28 Rose Lounge
Bourjois's No. 28 Rose Lounge

Middleton is also a huge fan of Bourjois's nude nail polishes. The duchess is such a huge fan, in fact, that she mixed Bourjois's nude nail polish with her everyday Essie one on her wedding day with Prince William.

$14 at Walmart

Photo: Bourjois
Boots Essential Maximum Hold Unperfumed Hairspray
Boots Essential Maximum Hold Unperfumed Hairspray,

If you're looking to copy Middleton's signature blowout, her hairstylist, Amanda Cook, recommends two hairsprays. Along with the aforementioned L'Oréal one, Cook also uses Boots to keep Middleton's hair voluminous all day long.

$4 at Amazon

Photo: Boots
Charles Worthington's Volume and Bounce Texturizing Spray
Charles Worthington's Volume and Bounce Texturizing Spray

For Middleton's signature bouncy curls, her hairstylist, Amanda Cook, uses this drugstore texturizing spray. Cook revealed the hair secret in a now-deleted Instagram, which she posted right before doing the duchess's hair.

$10 at Boots

Photo: Charles Worthington
Kerastase Nutritive Bain Oleo Shampoo
Kerastase Nutritive Bain Oleo Shampoo

Like Meghan Markle, Middleton is also a huge fan of this Kerastase shampoo, which is rumored to be one of the secrets behind her full, shiny hair. The shampoo, which you can find in drugstores like Walgreens. contains ingredients such as shorea robusta seed butter for a smooth, luscious hair texture, making its higher-than-most price point worth it.

$37 at Walgreens

Photo: Kerastase
Kate Middleton
Superdrug Bun Hair Nets

Since she increased her hairnet game in late 2016, sales of hairnets have skyrocketed in the United Kingdom. Meg Potter, the head of beauty for Superdrug (the U.K.'s equivalent of CVS), told the Daily Mail that the drugstore's hair accessory—which Middleton isn't above using—has flown off the shelves.

$1.50 at Superdrug

Photo: Getty Images
Votary Cotton Face Cloths
Votary Cotton Face Cloths

In an interview with The Cut, Middleton's makeup artist, Arabella Preston, revealed that the duchess uses flannels—or a washcloth in the United States—to wash her face, instead of splashing water with her good-old hands. Though you can find washcloths at any drugstore for $5 or less, Middleton is partial to Votary's, which come out at $8 a pop.

$8, or $40 for a pack of five at Votary

Photo: Votary

Next slideshow starts in 10s

100 Stunning Spring Dresses to Buy Right Now

100 Stunning Spring Dresses to Buy Right Now
  • Richard Ward Cleanse and Condition
  • Nivea Visage Pure & Natural Day Cream
  • L_Oréal Elnett Supreme Hold Hairspray
  • Essie Allure Nail Polish
  • Bourjois's no. 28 Rose Lounge
  • Boots Essential Maximum Hold Unperfumed Hairspray
  • Charles Worthington's Volume and Bounce Texturizing Spray
  • Kerastase Nutritive Bain Oleo Shampoo
  • Kate Middleton
  • Votary Cotton Face Cloths
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share