Kate Hudson Takes a Page Out of Young Leonardo DiCaprio’s Hair Book

Five months into the buzz cut life, Kate Hudson has an unexpected source of hair-spiration: a 23-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio at the 1997 premiere of Titanic.

The 38-year-old actress first cut her signature blonde hair in July for a movie written and directed by singer Sia, that required not only brown hair, but a severe buzz cut. The transition from long hair to short has left Hudson feeling completely different in the best way, but she’s also had her fair share of styling challenges.

Who wore it better? 👆 #Hairspiration @leonardodicaprio A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

That’s when young Leo came in handy and offered her some guidance to the semi-long shag top: throw in some paste, stick those strands up, and rock the messy look. Hudson posted on Instagram last night with the caption “Who wore it better?,” and if we didn’t know the two weren’t related, we would think they were siblings.

Although the photos are 20 years apart, she proves the messy look never goes out of style. We’re all for channeling inspo from hairstyles men rocked in the nineties. Honestly, we’re hoping for a “Dazed and Confused” tribute to Matthew McConaughey next.