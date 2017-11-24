Six Unconventional Fitness Tips We Learned from Kate Hudson

Out of all the actors who attempt start-ups, there are only a handful who are able to transcend their Hollywood reputation and become full-fledged, respected business owners. For personal care, there’s Jessica Alba and The Honest Company. For lifestyle, there’s Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop. And for fitness, there’s none-other than Kate Hudson and Fabletics.
Since the launch of her athleisure-wear brand, Fabletics, four years ago, the 38-year-old actress has become somewhat of a fitness guru for the fun, energy-packed workouts she shares on Instagram. Along with designing leggings millions of people want to wear, Hudson also has an approachability to her fitness regimen lacking in the gym fanatics we frequently see on Instagram. To live by Hudson’s rules, we rounded up six of her most unconventional workout and fitness tips—from an arm workout involving wine to a butt-busting accessory. See them ahead, and get moving.
Use Rosé Bottles as Dumbbells
Hudson is a big proponent of finding a way to workout wherever you are. When she was away from a gym in Greece, the actress and her personal trailer, Nicole Stuart, picked up two bottles of rosé and used them as dumbbells. Hudson shared the routine in an Instagram video where she can be seen lifting the wine bottles over her head and using them for bicep curls. Though she was likely joking (wine bottles weigh around 2 pounds), Hudson shared a great lesson on how exercise doesn't have to be stiff and serious.
Up Your Pilates Game
Tired of her usual on-the-ground workouts, Hudson upped her Pilates game by using bars and straps. The next-level workout, dubbed Power Pilates, uses apparatuses like Hudson to intensify exercises. In an Instagram post sharing her go-to butt workout, Hudson can be seen holding on to two metal bars with her legs cradled in a harness as she arches her back and tones some serious muscles.
Put a Stripper Pole in Your Living Room
It's hard to leave the comfort of your home for the gym. Knowing this, Hudson installed a stripper pole smack-dab in her living room for some serious body-busting workouts. In a video, the actress can be seen doing some impressive twirls and tricks on the pole while working out her whole body.
Try a Booty Belt
When it comes to tightening your behind, Kudson swears by only one accessory: a Booty Belt. According to Booty Belt's website, the tool consists of an adjustable Velcro with latex bands that stretch to three times their regular length. Along with promising an intense butt workout that'll lift and round the gluteus, Booty Belt also claims that the tool works out the abs and thigh regions.
Choreograph a Dance Routine
Hudson, who is currently working on a film with Sia and "Dance Moms" star, Maddie Ziegler, is no stranger to ditching her regimented workout routine for a dance solo. In an Instagram video with self-proclaimed "fitness artist," Nicole Winhoffer, the two can be seen working out sweat in a girl group-worthy dance number.
Hike in the Rain
Earlier this year, Nicole Richie shared an Instagram video of Hudson and her hiking in the rain. Though hiking isn't the most unusual fitness activity out there, the two looked super-pleased to walk miles on a hill in the rain, without any kind of covering. It just goes to show that, for Hudson, rain or shine, workouts must go on.