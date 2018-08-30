The Best Deals from Kat Von D’s Massive Labor Day Sale

Let’s get straight to it. Labor Day is upon us and that indicates two very important things: a day has been added unto our weekend and there’s bound to be at least a few sales for us to take advantage of during that extra down time. But since our bank accounts are unfortunately not rolling in dough, we’ll be keeping our shopping list as selective as possible.

And if you’re obsessed with all things beauty like us, Kat Von D will definitely be on top of that list. Today, the makeup mogul launched a Labor Day special for her namesake line that will run until Monday (September 3) and the it’s good. On the brand’s website is a section of marked down faves–like the Studded Kiss Lipstick and Lock-It Powder Foundation– for up to 40 percent off; a rarity for the in-demand brand.

What more can we say? Get on this fast while supplies last. And if you need help picking out products, ahead are five customer faves.

Studded Kiss Creme Lipstick, $13 (originally $19)

Lock-It Powder Foundation, $25 (originally $35)

Metal Crush Extreme Highlighter Palette, $21.50 (originally $36)

The Bow N Arrow Look, $14 (originally $20)

Everlasting Obsession Lip Liner Collector’s Edition, $140 (originally $200)