Kat Von D’s Last Everlasting Flash Sale Features a New Studded Kiss Lipstick

Start your timers because you only have 48 hours—now 44— to buy the exclusive Kat Von D Bow N Arrow Lip Set online at Sephora. It’s the last installment to her year-long Everlasting Flash Sale program, which gives fans the opportunity to shop exclusive products before their official release.

The highly anticipated set, retailed at just $39, features the cult-favorite nude lip color in the Everlasting Liquid Lipstick formula and the new Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick. We’d say that’s a noteworthy bargain since each product is normally $20 and $21, respectively. It’s also the first time anyone’s seen the new studded formula and with added ingredients like macadamia nut oil, we’re sure the finish will be smooth, bold, and luxurious.

If you’re hedging your bets until tomorrow, be careful because the “flash in a pan” sale lasts only as long as supplies do. And if Kat Von D’s past beauty exclusives have taught us anything, this duo will probably be gone very soon. What are you waiting for?!