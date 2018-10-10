Kat Von D Brought Back a Discontinued Eyeshadow Color That’s Perfect for Fall

It’s never a dull day in the world of Kat Von D Beauty. Just weeks after announcing that shoppers would soon be gifted with a Saint and Sinner-scented candle collection, the preggo beauty mogul is resurrecting one of the most talked-about shades from her collaboration with Too Faced–clutch. your. pearls.

Back in 2016 (seriously, where has the time gone?!), the two brands came together for a limited-edition collection that included a plush eyeshadow collection of custom shades from both Von D and Jerrod Blandino (Too Faced founder). While Blandino’s side leaned more toward shimmery neutrals, Von D’s gave us dark and bold hues, including a red one aptly titled “Swoon.”

Triple-milled and blendable beyond belief, what makes it a true standout–besides the fact that it’s red eyeshadow–is its multi-functionality. Beyond applying to your lids for a sheer or buildable finish, it can also be used as a lipstick topper when you want to add dimension to a statement look.

And since fans have literally been begging Von D to restock its initial release, excitement around its resurgence makes complete sense. Starting today, you can buy it as a single eyeshadow for just $19 instead of having to shelve out extra cash for an entire palette. It’s exclusive to the brand website and though it doesn’t appear to be a limited-edition, chances are supplies won’t last too long. So get on it, stat and prepare to turn heads as you wear what we think is a prime, fall-friendly color.