Kat Von D is Launching a ‘Saint and Sinner’-Scented Candle Collection

We’re never not excited for a Kat Von D Beauty launch and the latest might just be our favorite to date. Yesterday, the tattoo artist and beauty boss announced the long-awaited arrival of a candle collection, aptly titled “Saint and Sinner.”
Those who swear by the makeup brand are already familiar with that moniker, as it’s the same one attributed to her best-selling fragrances.
The smell-goods were created in collaboration with Biren & Co., a vegan candle company that according to Revelist, is also responsible for a beautifully-decorated station within her tattoo parlor, as well as her wedding reception space.
In addition to candles inscribed with the Kat Von D monogram, there will also be some available in the melted pillar style made popular by Biren & Co and all will be available in white or black packaging.
SAINT+SINNER CANDLES!🕯🖤 So excited to announce that @katvondbeauty has teamed up with my fave vegan candle company: @birenandco to create a set of highly-fragranced candles infused with our signature perfumes! I love that right now our entire house smells like Saint + Sinner! Both the pre-dripped pillars + hand poured in etched glass candles will be available soon! 🖤🕯 Follow @katvondbeauty for launch dates and details. #limitededition #saint #sinner #saintandsinner #vegan #crueltyfree
No word on when the limited edition collection will launch, but as noted in Kat’s Instagram post, we’ll have to keep our eyes on the Kat Von D Beauty page for more details. Fingers crossed that we get to snag a couple of these before Halloween. For now, we’ll be perusing Biren & Co.’s website for other options and stocking up on the Saint and Sinner fragrances.