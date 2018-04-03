StyleCaster
The Kardashian-Jenners’ 20 Most Breathtaking Makeup-Free Selfies

The Kardashian-Jenners’ 20 Most Breathtaking Makeup-Free Selfies

by
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

If we could associate the Kardashian-Jenners with one beauty product, it would be makeup. Two of the sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, have top-selling, industry-changing makeup brands, KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, and the other three sisters, KourtneyKhloé, and Kendall, as well as, mom Kris Jenner, don’t do too bad in the beauty department either.

But while the Kardashian-Jenners know how to bring it when it comes to lipsticks, highlighters, eyeshadows, and more, they, like everyone, can appreciate the power of natural beauty as well. Though we love the ladies’ Instagrams for their fully glammed selfies and Insta-story beauty tutorials, we also love when they strip down to their barest, most natural selves. To look back on the Kardashian-Jenners’ most breathtaking makeup-free selfies, we’re remembering 20 times the women went without makeup in their Instagrams. See the stunning no-makeup and minimal-makeup pictures ahead.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner
Sweet dreams to all 15 million of you love bugs. 🌜⭐️

Sweet dreams to all 15 million of you love bugs. 🌜⭐️

Kourtney Kardashian

Hello

Hello

Kylie Jenner

no filter

no filter

Kylie Jenner

LOVE @kendalljenner on the cover of LOVE @kegrand

LOVE @kendalljenner on the cover of LOVE @kegrand

Kim Kardashian

M❤️nday

M❤️nday

Kylie Jenner

👶🏽

👶🏽

Kendall Jenner

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner

Morning! 💋

Morning! 💋

Khloé Kardashian

💋

💋

Kylie Jenner

A little no make up selfie getting my nails did 💅

A little no make up selfie getting my nails did 💅

Kim Kardashian

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner

Baby shower breakfast. #pajamas #ihop #bestfriends 👹🎂❤️

Baby shower breakfast. #pajamas #ihop #bestfriends 👹🎂❤️

Kourtney Kardashian

Gnight

Gnight

Kylie Jenner

casual day #celfié

casual day #celfié

Kendall Jenner

cyber friday

cyber friday

Kylie Jenner

Morning cuddles.

Morning cuddles.

Kourtney Kardashian

Balenciaga. No make up today.

Balenciaga. No make up today.

Kim Kardashian

✈️

✈️

Kylie Jenner

