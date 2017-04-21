StyleCaster
The Kardashians’ Hairstylist Says This Will Be 2017’s Most Popular Haircut

Lauren Caruso
Kim Kardashian Hair
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

This is the biggest haircut trend of 2017, according to the Kardashians’ hairstylist. [Allure]

Harry Styles has a new tattoo. [Teen Vogue]

You’re probably about to see a lot more of Steven Alan soon. [The Cut]

This guide to influencer jargon is simultaneously hilarious and immensely helpful. [Fashionista]

See all the Harper’s Bazaar images that were projected onto the Empire State Building earlier this week. [Elle]

This essay about the myth of choice is one that every woman should read. [Racked]

Bath & Body Works has bath bombs now and oh god why. [Refinery29]

