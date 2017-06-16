Makeover Alert: Kaley Cuoco Just Got Insanely Pretty, Silver-Blue Hair

We’re only six months into the year of the Rooster, and we’re straight-up considering starting a petition to rename 2017 the year of the Hair Chameleon. Seriously, from Bella Hadid’s insanely cool, angled lob to Vanessa Hudgen’s wavy, chin-grazing bob, every time we even so much as glance at our social media feeds, a celebrity has completely transformed her hair. And honestly, we were starting to think we had reached our capacity for any new hair changes—that is, until we saw Kaley Cuoco traded out her notorious blonde hair for a pretty-as-hell silver, pastel-blue shade.

Unlike the Lucy Hales of the world, Cuoco isn’t exactly our typical, hair-changing offender, so when the 31-year-old debuted such a drastic change on Instagram last night, our beauty-loving selves were taken aback. Cuoco, who subtly went blonder over the past few months in preparation for the color, credited “The Big Bang Theory’s” hairstylist Faye Woods for her new look, captioning, “Thank you @faye.woods for giving me some dreamy sherbet hair 🍬 👩 #nofilter 💜💙.”

Other than a brief, bubblegum pink stint in 2015, the actress has played it safe with different shades of platinum and sandy blonde over the past two years. But we have to say the two-toned, silver-blue hue is a solid change of pace for Cuoco, and the piece-y, low-key look is giving us total holographic vibes. And we’re definitely not the only ones falling hard for her new look, with comments like “Dream hair color” and “It looks so cute!!” flooding the photo. Welp, whether we can get used to a silver Cuoco or if she adopts the full-blown hair chameleon attitude and swaps it for a new shade tomorrow remains, but here’s hoping for the former.