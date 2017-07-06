Kaley Cuoco Just Dyed Her Hair Icy Silver, and We’re Obsessed

We’re not sure what it is about summer that makes us desperately want to chop off our hair and dye it a zillion colors—maybe the oppressive heat? The realization that summer is dwindling, and winter is coming?—but whatever it is, we’re not alone. In the last week alone, Chrissy Teigen dyed her hair strawberry blonde, Karlie Kloss bleached her hair platinum blonde, and now, Kaley Cuoco dyed her hair the most anti-summer color ever: icy, silvery blue. And yes, it looks awesome.

Just a few weeks ago, Cuoco dyed her hair a dark blueish-silver, posting a selfie to Instagram with the caption, “Thank you @faye.woods for giving me some dreamy sherbet hair,” with a bunch of heart and candy emojis. And then, this week, Cuoco dyed her hair again, this time going lighter with a super bright, icy-silver shade—basically, what we imagine Elsa’s hair from “Frozen” would look like in real life.

The mastermind behind both looks is hairstylist Faye Woods, who regularly works with the cast of “The Big Bang Theory,” transforming their hair into all of the inspo-worthy looks you see re-grammed on Insta all day long. And though we were thinking of going brighter and warmer for summer, maybe we’ll follow Cuoco’s cue and go icy. Faye, you free for a quick consultation?