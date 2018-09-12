Kaia Gerber Steps Out Between NYFW Shows in the Glossy Lids of Our Dreams

Should you need a revolving door of camera-ready, A-list level makeup inspo, we highly recommend following Patrick Ta on Instagram. The in-demand celebrity makeup artist counts a who’s who of the fashion elite as clientele and on any given day, you’re bound to be mesmerized by his handy work.

This week, Ta is working overtime with a slew of beauties dominating New York Fashion Week, including Kaia Gerber, whose ascent from newcomer to top model is as impressive as her legendary mother’s (thee Cindy Crawford). She’s already walked some of the most high profile runways–Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein, to name a few–and in between those shows, she’s leaving her mark on the street style scene.

Earlier today, before stepping out for a Revolve pop-up event, Ta gave us an up-close look at her off-duty makeup beat, which we quite literally can’t look away from. It’s never a bad time to don glossy lids, especially when paired with an equally low-key nude lip and low-maintenance hairstyle.

We already know the easiest (and budget-friendly) way to achieve glossy greatness is with a swipe of clear lip gloss or translucent eyeshadow primer, but brands like Flesh Beauty, MAC and Butter London also make formulas specifically for this look. Whichever road you choose to take, you’ve got inspo to start with.