10 of Kaia Gerber’s Absolute Best Hair and Makeup Moments

Obviously, there was just no way that Kaia Gerber was going to be anything less than beautiful. We mean, as Cindy Crawford’s daughter, being pretty AF has basically been engraved into her DNA. But after Gerber chopped her hair into a seriously cool shag cut last week, we noticed that the 15-year-old has officially transformed from a cute, mini-Crawford, into an up-and-coming model with her own incredibly inspo-worthy style. And after high-key stalking all of her event and red-carpet appearances, our beauty-obsessed selves officially can’t get enough of her.

OK, we’ll admit that any 15-year-old who doesn’t look like they just raided a Hot Topic (or worse—Kylie Jenner’s closet) is already an impressive specimen, but we’re mainly eyeing Gerber for her seriously impressive makeup skills, like her subtle smokey eyes and soft contouring. So we combed through all of Gerber’s hair and makeup moments and found the absolute 10 best, including her ’70s-esque waves in February 2017, and her faint ombre in May 2017. See the looks, ahead, and excuse us while we try to lock down a supermodel to breed with.