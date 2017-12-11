StyleCaster
10 K-Beauty Products Under $10 That Will Transform Your Skin

10 K-Beauty Products Under $10 That Will Transform Your Skin

10 K-Beauty Products Under $10 That Will Transform Your Skin
Photo: ImaxTree

We’re always on the hunt for products that will give us impossibly dewy skin and somehow always end up with a Korean beauty find. It’s no secret that their formulas are among the most sought after; so much so, that drugstore chains like CVS are dedicating entire sections to them.

MORE: CVS Just Expanded Its Epic K-Beauty Skin Care Section

Drugstore beauty may not be your jam, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t find affordable skin savers elsewhere. In fact, the K-beauty brands that many consider luxe aren’t nearly as expensive as you think. Ahead, we’ve gathered ten under $10 finds that are hiding amongst the pricey stuff you can’t bring yourself to buy. Sneak a peek and take your pick; you never know which one will completely transform your skin and skin care routine.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
STYLECASTER | K-Beauty Products Under $10 | CosRx Acne Patches
CosRX Acne Pimple Master Patch

Waterproof pimple stickers that work overnight to extract impurities and reduce the appearance of acne scarring.

$6, at Ulta

Photo: CosRX
STYLECASTER | K-Beauty Products Under $10 | Dr. Jart+ Pore Minimalist Mask
Dr. Jart+ Pore Minimalist Black Charcoal Sheet Mask

A charcoal-infused mask that reduces the appearance of pores, while detoxing oily skin.

$7.50, at Sephora

Photo: Dr. Jart+
STYLECASTER | K-Beauty Products Under $10 | Too Cool for School Egg Mask
Too Cool for School Egg Mask Hydration

The brand's hero product is infused with egg yolk and egg white extract, both of which are known to deliver next level hydration to the skin.

$6, at Sephora

Photo: Too Cool for School
STYLECASTER | K-Beauty Products Under $10 | Innisfree SPF
Innisfree Daily UV Protection Mild

An affordable SPF moisturizer made with sunflower seed oil and green tea extract to leave your skin with a dewy finish.

$9, at Innisfree

Photo: Innisfree
STYLECASTER | K-Beauty Products Under $10 | April Skin Magic Stone
Aprilskin Magic Stone

A cult favorite face soap that uses a blend of herbal extracts to brighten and detox dirty skin.

$10, at Amazon

Photo: Aprilskin
STYLECASTER | K-Beauty Products Under $10 | Mizon Eye Patches
Mizon Intensive Skin Barrier Eye Gel Mask

A w-shaped mask that targets fine lines around the eyes, leaving that area super moisturized and protected from dehydration.

$5, at Peach & Lily

Photo: Mizon
STYLECASTER | K-Beauty Products Under $10 | Saturday Skin Brightening Mask
Saturday Skin Spotlight Brightening Mask

Bilberry, licorice and lotus extracts in this popular mask help to diminish dark spots with regular use.

$6, at Peach & Lily

Photo: Saturday Skin
STYLECASTER | K-Beauty Products Under $10 | Skinfood Makeup Wipes
Skinfood Honey Flour Moist Cleansing Tissue

Remove your makeup in one swipe with this honey-infused tissue. Honey is widely known as an all natural moisturizer, but it's also packed with antibacterial properties, meaning it will also leave your skin a little cleaner than it was before.

$6, at Skinfood

Photo: Skinfood
STYLECASTER | K-Beauty Products Under $10 | TonyMoly Lip Mask
Tony Moly Kiss Kiss Lovely Lip Patch

When you're done taking selfies in this Instagrammable lip mask, your pout will feel and look noticeably soft and hydrated.

$9, at Tony Moly

Photo: Tony Moly
STYLECASTER | K-Beauty Products Under $10 | Whamisa Eye Essence
Whamisa Organic Flowers Eye Essence

The mini version of this 95% organic eye cream uses aloe vera and flower extract to gently firm and hydrate the eye area.

$6, at Glow Recipe

Photo: Whamisa

