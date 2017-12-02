StyleCaster
CVS Just Expanded Its Epic K-Beauty Skin Care Section

Since exploding onto the American market, K-beauty products have gone from hard-to-find to virtually everywhere we turn; from high-end department stores like Nordstrom to the shelves of Sephora. Beyond that are the countless articles and how-to’s detailing how to use each one and in what order (we’ve got an easy routine here). But until this year, you’d be hard-pressed to find your K-beauty fix in a drugstore at an affordable price.

That all changed when CVS began carrying a set of below-the-radar brands in April. Since then, its “K-Beauty HQ” has expanded to include over 60 products, all curated by the team behind Peach Slices and its more popular sister brand Peach & Lily. As of now, you can shop the entire lineup in over 900 physical stores, but if you want a closer look at what’s available, shop some of our favorite online picks below. We guarantee there’s at least one brand you haven’t heard of.

1 of 9
STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Peach Slices Citrus Honey Aqua Glow, 3.04 OZ
Peach Slices Citrus Honey Aqua Glow

$11.99 at CVS 

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Peach Slices Acne Patches, 0.88 OZ
Peach Slices Acne Patches

$4.49 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Holika Holika Aloe 99% Facial Cleansing Foam, 5.07 OZ
Holika Holika Aloe 99% Facial Cleansing Foam

$6.49 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Holika Holika Lip Balm
Holika Holika Lip Balm

$5.49 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | JJ Young Pore Steam Cleanser, 3.38 OZ
JJ Young Pore Steam Cleanser

$15.99 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Elisha Coy Moist Up Super Hyalurone Cream, 2.5 OZ
Elisha Coy Moist Up Super Hyalurone Cream

$14.99 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Peach Slices Aqua Jelly Lip Mask, 0.35 OZ
Peach Slices Aqua Jelly Lip Mask

$3.99 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | The Saem Saemmul Wrapping Tint
The Saem Saemmul Wrapping Tint

$6.99 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | JJ Young Pore Bubble Mask, 1.7 OZ
JJ Young Pore Bubble Mask

$16.99 at CVS

