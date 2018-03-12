Julianne Hough Uses Turmeric to Whiten Her Teeth

Is turmeric the new coconut oil? All signs point to yes. A couple of years ago, we couldn’t stop raving about all of the ways we used the latter to upgrade our beauty routine. And although we’re still putting the multi-use ingredient to work, a lot of us–celebs included–are basically repeating the cycle with something new.

Turmeric itself has been around for a very long time. It’s the spice that gives curry its color and Indians have been using it as a cooking aid and medicinal herb for thousands of years. What makes it so beneficial to our bodies is its key component: curcumin, which is a natural anti-inflammatory that repairs damage and clears away bacteria.

Among many other things, it can be worn as a face mask, consumed as part of a smoothie and according to Julianne Hough, used as a teeth whitener. Albeit it probably doesn’t look very nice having orange powder all over your teeth, the actress and BlogHer Health speaker recently told E! Online that she uses the affordable food seasoning as a base for her toothpaste.

The result? A whiter smile. “Tumeric is the bomb. Y’all should try it,” she said. “You’d think it would be the opposite and it’d stain your teeth, but it actually makes them whiter.” And since turmeric is proven to fight bacteria, we imagine it’s a bad breath killer, too. We’ll be trying this one, stat.