Jordyn Woods’s New Auburn Hair Color Is Perfect for Early Fall

Like us, Jordyn Woods is ready for fall, and she has the hair color to prove it. The 20-year-old model recently traded in her signature California waves for a head of auburn red hair, proving that when the leaves change, so do our hair colors.

The Life of Kylie star debuted her fresh color on Instagram on Tuesday with a bedroom selfie of her auburn hair water-falling down her shoulders. The picture featured Woods with natural-looking makeup, her hand under her face and long red tresses, which she wore with curtain bangs and soft waves. “morning,” she wrote in the caption.

The model switched it up later in the day with a monochromatic #OOTD of her red hair in a casual low ponytail. The pictures featured Woods standing against a wall as she whipped her ponytail around, while her curtain bangs framed her face. Naturally, Woods couldn’t pick a favorite OOTD, so she posted four. “color scheme on point.. I couldn’t pick just one 🤷🏽‍♀️🧡 oh wait hi.. 6m ily ✨” she wrote in the caption.

morning 🧡 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Aug 21, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

Of course, Woods’s red hair isn’t her natural hair but a beautiful wig styled by celebrity hairstylist, Mariama Dashiell, who has also worked stars such as Cardi B and Pia Mia. According to her Instagram, Dashiell is also responsible for several iconic Woods looks, such as her asymmetrical lob and blonde transformation.

Woods’s auburn hair might not be real, but it’s still serving some serious early-fall inspiration. BRB as we head to the salon.