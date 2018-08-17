How Joan Smalls Uses Sunscreen for a Natural-Looking Contour

Despite the scary statistics regarding skin disease, sunscreen remains a product we still struggle to use everyday. (If you need help choosing one, start with this list.) So whenever a hack that forces us to use more of it pops up, we’re all eyes and ears.

Today, it’s courtesy of supermodel Joan Smalls, who shared one of the more unusual tips we’ve heard regarding SPF with Us Weekly. While she obviously slathers it on to prevent sun damage, swiping it onto the skin like a highlighter actually helps create a natural, long-lasting contour effect on her face, too. We know what you’re thinking: huh?! Hear us out…

The concept is actually pretty simple. Since most formulas naturally have a sheen to them, applying to areas where the light directly hits your face (brow bone, bridge of nose, cheekbones) also make it an excellent, mess-free illuminator.

The upside of using more sunscreen in these areas is that over time, “it makes the skin lighter because you’re not tanning as much there.” That in turn means that when you’re putting on a full face, it’s easier to apply the darker shade needed to give you the effect of more defined, carved-out features. Just be sure that you’re using an SPF of at least 30 to make this happen.

And when you really want to channel your inner supermodel with little effort (because who has the time?), Smalls fully endorses topping off your glow with the “kitten” eye, a low-maintenance version of the cat eye that looks just as fierce.

“A kitten eye is when you carry it from half of your lid out instead of bringing it all the way in,” she explains. “It’s like you’re extending the eye. It’s like, you know, a meow instead of a roar.”

We couldn’t have described it better. In case you missed it, here’s another Smalls-approved beauty tip you may want to put in your daily rotation.