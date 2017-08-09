Jessica Alba Just Went Blonde to Ring in the End of Summer

Honestly, our brains are so preoccupied with fall beauty inspiration right now that we literally keep forgetting we’re still in the peak of summer. But this morning, we were given a pretty blatant reminder—because as we were drooling over photos of icy-platinum and jet-black hues, Jessica Alba went ahead and got the coolest, summery highlights.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to reveal an insanely pretty head of blonde highlights—much different than the light brown we’re so accustomed to seeing on Alba. Chad Wood, the celebrity hairstylist who’s also responsible for Vanessa Hudgens’s latest chop, Instagrammed a photo of Alba’s new hue, captioning it, “Always love getting to work with this glowing Momma!” and tagging Alba.

Paired with a bright-red lip against dewy skin, honey-blonde looks damn good on Alba, who is currently pregnant with her third child. And, obviously, her fans agree, with most comments on the Instagram photo skewing toward things like, “Love the lighter hair,” and, “She looks stunning!!!”

Last month, Wood gave Alba the choppiest, piece-y waves, and we gotta say, the new color seriously compliments the cut. Although we’re still looking at a solid month of warm weather and humidity, we have a feeling Alba’s beachy, warm color will look seriously cool as we start transitioning to fall, because like the Lucy Hales of the world have proved, unconventional colors are often the key to our beauty-obsessed hearts. Let’s hope this one sticks around!