The Breakfast Smoothie Jennifer Garner Drinks Every Day to Stay in Shape

Celebrities and smoothies go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it comes as no surprise that Jennifer Garner is the latest to share her go-to recipe. This morning, the actress and mother of three revealed she’s been drinking the same breakfast everyday as she prepares for an ass-kicking role in the upcoming action flick “Peppermint.”

The recipe is courtesy of nutritionist Kelly LeVeque, who has also worked with a host of other famous ladies, including Chelsea Handler and Molly Sims. Like all of her other concoctions, the “Be Well” mix created for Garner is in accordance with what LeVeque calls a “Fab Four” formula, meaning that it includes fat, fiber, protein and greens. When combined, all of these should keep her full until lunchtime.

“I started working with @bewellbykelly a few months ago to get ready for #PEPPERMINTmovie and have had her smoothie every day for breakfast since,” Garner wrote. She also added that she’s tried substituting one of the ingredients with a blueberry product from Once Upon a Farm, the line of organic baby food she started last year.

“Today, I decided to play scientist and see if my @onceuponafarm cold-pressed, organic purée (or baby food, if you’re a baby, but whatever) could be a substitute for fresh blueberries when I didn’t see any in the fridge. Yep, it could,” she said.

If you’re interested in test-driving Garner’s breakfast of champions, she also included the full list of ingredients in her caption. Mix and enjoy!