The Breakfast Smoothie Jennifer Garner Drinks Every Day to Stay in Shape

Celebrities and smoothies go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it comes as no surprise that Jennifer Garner is the latest to share her go-to recipe. This morning, the actress and mother of three revealed she’s been drinking the same breakfast everyday as she prepares for an ass-kicking role in the upcoming action flick “Peppermint.”
MORE: Smoothie Recipes That Directly Benefit Your Skin and Hair
The recipe is courtesy of nutritionist Kelly LeVeque, who has also worked with a host of other famous ladies, including Chelsea Handler and Molly Sims. Like all of her other concoctions, the “Be Well” mix created for Garner is in accordance with what LeVeque calls a “Fab Four” formula, meaning that it includes fat, fiber, protein and greens. When combined, all of these should keep her full until lunchtime.
Don’t be scared! It’s tastier than it looks! I started working with @bewellbykelly a few months ago to get ready for #PEPPERMINTmovie and have had her smoothie every day for breakfast since. Today, I decided to play scientist and see if my @onceuponafarm cold-pressed, organic purée (or baby food, if you’re a baby, but whatever) could be a substitute for fresh blueberries when I didn’t see any in the fridge. Yep, it could. 👏🏼👏🏼 ----- #BeWELLSMOOTHIE recipe: 2 scoops @primalkitchenfoods collagen protein powder (hot tip: I prefer the Chocolate Coconut Collagen Fuel) 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed 1 tablespoon chia seeds 1 tablespoon almond butter (if no one’s looking I use extra...😬) 1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk Handful of fresh spinach Small handful of ice Very small handful of blueberries (please see almond butter. Also true here. 🤷🏻♀️) ----- Mix all ingredients together in blender and enjoy.
“I started working with @bewellbykelly a few months ago to get ready for #PEPPERMINTmovie and have had her smoothie every day for breakfast since,” Garner wrote. She also added that she’s tried substituting one of the ingredients with a blueberry product from Once Upon a Farm, the line of organic baby food she started last year.
MORE: 15 Breakfast Recipes That Will Make You Want to Skip Brunch
“Today, I decided to play scientist and see if my @onceuponafarm cold-pressed, organic purée (or baby food, if you’re a baby, but whatever) could be a substitute for fresh blueberries when I didn’t see any in the fridge. Yep, it could,” she said.
If you’re interested in test-driving Garner’s breakfast of champions, she also included the full list of ingredients in her caption. Mix and enjoy!