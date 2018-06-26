20 Jelly-Based Beauty Products for Your Coolest Summer Yet

There are days when it seems a bucket of ice-cold water is the only thing that will cool us off. But when getting drenched in the pool or a much-needed shower isn’t convenient, we’ve got handy products like face mists to hold us over. The only problem with the former is that if you’re set on maintaining a makeup slay, even the smallest spritz of hydration could potentially lead to a blunder, like smudged liner or runny foundation—not. cute. So what’s the alternative?

Jelly-based products aren’t some new invention, but what’s making them especially noteworthy in 2018 is the fact that they aren’t limited to just skin care. Now, we’ve got jelly highlighter and even jelly hair conditioners to help keep us cool, calm, and collected when it feels like the summer heat is inescapable. Ahead are 20 products that cover all aspects of your routine; from hair and skin to makeup. In the immortal words of Destiny’s Child: We don’t think you’re ready for this jelly (sorry, we had to!).