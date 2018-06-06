The Drugstore Product Jasmine Tookes Uses to Perfect Her Cat Eye

We’ll always take tips, tricks, and countless replays of makeup tutorials from top models. Why you ask? Well, who better to snag advice from than the women who spend a lot of time in the makeup chair and rub elbows with the beauty pros?

Jasmine Tookes is one of many catwalkers we love to keep up with and this week, she treated fans to an overhaul of her entire makeup routine.

In an Instagram story that we managed to snag before it disappeared, the Victoria’s Secret Angel first shared a video of her dabbing on foundation with a sponge, trimming fake eyelashes, and applying bronzer along her hairline. As expected, commenters made it clear that they needed to know the exact products she used to get that effortless model glow.

Soon after, Tookes added to her story; this time, posting a photo of all the products. While scanning the pile of Tom Ford highlighter, Chanel eyeshadow palette, and of course, Fenty Beauty Foundation, a drugstore name quickly caught our eye: Maybelline. As best as we can tell, the exact liner is their Master Precise Ink Metallic Liquid Eyeliner ,which retails for just $8.99.

Since Tookes isn’t partnered with Maybelline, we have to believe it’s just that good (and judging by her wing, it is). #jtookesmakeup for the win.