Jasmine Sanders Debuted the Coolest End-of-Summer Lob

If you thought the lob would be over after this summer, think again—because Jasmine Sanders is here to prove you wrong. The 27-year-old model took to her Instagram on Wednesday to show off her fresh cut: a light and breezy lob that’s worth envying year-round.

Sanders modeled her new hair for her three-million-plus followers in a video on her Instagram story, which featured her lifting and tousling her light blonde locks, showing off her new air-light texture. Sanders also gave a shoutout to her hairstylist Justine Marjan (who has also worked with stars such as Ashley Graham, Fifth Harmony and Olivia Culpo) for her recently trimmed hair. “Quick trim!” Sanders wrote. “Thanks @justinemarjan for dusting these ends! My hair needed it!”

Of course, Sanders’s hair isn’t a huge change from her usual shoulder-length cut, but it’s noticeably shorter and lighter. No matter how big the chop was, that doesn’t change how much we’re loving it.