Jamie Chung’s Foolproof Tea Recipe for Beating Bloat

Jamie Chung’s ascent from reality star (The Real World) to respected actress is something to be admired and lucky for us, her time in the spotlight also includes the kind of celeb advice we can actually use. For starters, “The Gifted” star’s Instagram is an unofficial hub of inspiration for travel destinations, beauty products and double tap-worthy #OOTDs.

And when you’re not perusing her account, there’s supplemental inspo to be found elsewhere. Case in point: Chung recently divulged a foolproof de-bloating recipe that made us grab pen and paper, stat. While chatting with Byrdie at Vita Coco’s Pop Shop in NYC, she revealed that when she’s struggling to digest a big meal, a fresh tea is what makes her feel normal again.

“It includes fresh mint (I have a small mint plant in my kitchen so I have a constant stock of mint at all times), lots of fresh shaved ginger, lemon, and a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Sometimes I’ll add a bit of honey,” she said. Bloating is a normal part of life, but something like this could definitely ease the discomfort it often brings.

And according to the experts, mint is specifically renowned for its ability to relax the digestive system and encourage the release of toxins from the body. There are a lot of de-bloating hacks out there, but Chung’s method is one of the easiest we’ve seen.