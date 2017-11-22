StyleCaster
Share

J.Crew Just Brought Back Its Beauty Section

What's hot
StyleCaster

J.Crew Just Brought Back Its Beauty Section

by
1 Shares
J.Crew Just Brought Back Its Beauty Section
10 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

J.Crew is known for its timeless, clean, and modern clothing. And when the brand added beauty products to its lineup in 2015, we thought there was nothing better than this one stop shop. That is until they suddently stopped stocking their shelves– and sites– with hair, skin and makeup finds.

MORE: 11 Bright Drugstore Lipsticks for That Last Minute Soiree

Well, just when we thought holiday miracles didn’t exist, the beauty section has made a surprise comeback with brands like Sara Happ, Peach & Lily, and Make. There’s sure to be something for everyone on your shopping list, whether it be face gloss, nail polish, or even a new verbena and patchouli candle. Take a look at 10 items we’re bookmarking and check out the rest of the options ASAP, too.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Troi Ollivierre™ Lipstick
Troi Ollivierre Lipstick

$28, at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Make Universal Stick
Make Universal Stick

$24, at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Apa Blue Lip Shine
Apa Blue Lip Shine

$25, at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Cleanse by Lauren Napier ® for J.Crew Face Wipes 5-Pack
Cleanse by Lauren Napier Face Wipes

$10, at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Made by Yoke abundance candle
Made by Yoke Abundance Candle

$55, at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Odeme ® Nail Polish
Odeme Nail Polish

$12, at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Rms Living Luminizer
Rms Living Luminizer

$38, at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve
Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve

$6, at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Sara Happ Lip Scrub
Sara Happ Lip Scrub

$22, at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Stowaway Cosmetics Desk to Dinner Kit
Stowaway Cosmetics Desk to Dinner Kit

$85, at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Foolproof Ways These Celebrities Fight Jet Lag

The Foolproof Ways These Celebrities Fight Jet Lag
  • STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Troi Ollivierre™ Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Make Universal Stick
  • STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Apa Blue Lip Shine
  • STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Cleanse by Lauren Napier ® for J.Crew Face Wipes 5-Pack
  • STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Made by Yoke abundance candle
  • STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Odeme ® Nail Polish
  • STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Rms Living Luminizer
  • STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve
  • STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Sara Happ Lip Scrub
  • STYLECASTER | New J.Crew Beauty Products | Stowaway Cosmetics Desk to Dinner Kit
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share