J.Crew Just Brought Back Its Beauty Section

J.Crew is known for its timeless, clean, and modern clothing. And when the brand added beauty products to its lineup in 2015, we thought there was nothing better than this one stop shop. That is until they suddently stopped stocking their shelves– and sites– with hair, skin and makeup finds.

Well, just when we thought holiday miracles didn’t exist, the beauty section has made a surprise comeback with brands like Sara Happ, Peach & Lily, and Make. There’s sure to be something for everyone on your shopping list, whether it be face gloss, nail polish, or even a new verbena and patchouli candle. Take a look at 10 items we’re bookmarking and check out the rest of the options ASAP, too.