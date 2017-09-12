Issa Rae Just Became CoverGirl’s New Face and We’re Amped

Issa Rae has mastered acting, writing, directing, and producing—and now, she’s moving on to conquer the beauty world as the new face of CoverGirl. The 32-year-old “Insecure” star joins recent CoverGirls like Zendaya, Janelle Monae, Sofia Vergara, and Ellen DeGeneres, who have all made groundbreaking strides in diversifying the makeup industry.

Rae announced the news on Instagram, where she revealed that she’d been a CoverGirl fan since she was an “awkward black girl in high school.” Despite her love for the brand, Rae admitted that never in her wildest dreams did she imagine she’d become a CoverGirl. “I remember being an awkward black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head. Never EVER in my life did I imagine I’d be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come,” Rae captioned a photo of her getting glammed up.

CoverGirl reciprocated the love with their own Instagram shout-out, paired with emojis representing various skin tones. “YES, you better believe it beautiful, the secret is finally out and we couldn’t be happier! YOU 👏🏽 ARE 👏🏾EVERYTHING 👏🏿 and we are so honored to welcome you to the #COVERGIRL family! 👸🏾💋” CoverGirl captioned a sultry shot of Rae looking off camera.

In a statement for the brand, Rae admitted that she was initially attracted to CoverGirl because of its mission toward diversity. “The brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways,” Rae said. “This has been a major part of my personal journey, and a message that I want to share with others.”

As the creator of her own show, Rae also acknowledged the power makeup has to transform an actor into character. “My character is ever-evolving, and makeup is a tool to help transform my persona,” Rae said.

However, despite her major cosmetics gig, Rae wasn’t always a pro at makeup. In an interview with BuzzFeed, the HBO star told a hilarious story about how she chose the completely wrong shade of foundation when she began using makeup in college. “My first experience with makeup was my freshman year of college. It was the first big night going out to a club,” Rae said. “But I just remember not knowing what to do and went to my local drugstore to buy foundation. Didn’t test it out, but was like, ‘This looks like my skin, right?’ and just smeared it like it was lotion. I thought I was ready showing up to my friend’s place. My friends were like, ‘Girl, no, take that off.’ And then they helped match my shade and reapply. This experience reminds me of why I’m excited to be a CoverGirl, and how I can help other people find what works for them.”

Love Rae’s mission, love what she’s doing with “Insecure,” and love the fact that we’re going to get to see even more of her as CoverGirl’s newest face.