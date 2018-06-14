Isabel Marant x L’Oréal Paris Will Launch a Beauty Line This Fall

The good news we didn’t even know we needed has arrived—fashion designer (and queen of all things footwear) Isabel Marant has teamed up with cosmetics brand L’Oréal Paris to create a capsule collection of makeup. And we’re freaking out.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the capsule will include a total of five products for the lips, cheeks, and eyes. Marant said her vision for the collection was “a few necessary products that one always has in her bag, and can be used in a very nomadic way.” Marant’s description of the line clearly reflects the way she approaches fashion, too—she practically invented the breezy, bohemian look that has influenced the fashion landscape in such a major way. Think: Free People, but elevated and with a French twist.

L’Oréal Paris global brand president Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou is both proud and excited about the brands’ collaboration. He calls Marant “inspiring and at the same time very natural, with a touch of irreverence,” making her the perfect woman to represent L’Oréal’s vision of modern femininity.

The capsule collection will pre-launch online on September 19, and become available worldwide (at all L’Oréal Paris sales points and in Isabel Marant stores) on September 27. We assume it’s no coincidence that the worldwide launch coincides with Marant’s runway show during women’s ready-to-wear season in Paris.

We trust that Marant’s spontaneity and whimsy will take center stage in this collaboration, and can’t wait to see what’s in store. So mark your calendars and clear your schedules, because we’re expecting this collection to fly off the shelves.