Irina Shayk Cut Her Hair into an Edgy Bob with Blunt Bangs

If you’ve been stuck in a hair rut, we suggest opting for model Irina Shayk’s new bob-and-bangs combo because it’s just that good. The 32-year-old Russian supermodel debuted her new ‘do at Dsquared’s Spring-Summer 2019 last night.

Although models don wigs and weaves all the time, we’re hoping Shayk’s new edgy, chin-grazing hair is here to stay. It’s quite a dramatic change for the model—and new mom!—who usually wears her hair below her shoulders (seen below). But with angular features like hers, her hair’s new choppiness and blunt, piecey bangs help to put her supermodel face on full display.

Before

👜🏙 @thekooples #ComingSoon A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jun 1, 2018 at 3:19am PDT

After

On my way ..... A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jun 17, 2018 at 11:29am PDT

#now @irinashayk #babe @dsquared2 A post shared by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on Jun 17, 2018 at 2:57pm PDT

And if you don’t have a face like Shayk (because who does?), but are lusting after this style, we think this cut is pretty much universally flattering. If you don’t believe us, check out all the celebrities who have rocked bobs to lobs and find the cut that fits your face perfectly.

To the hairdresser we go!