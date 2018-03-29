12 K-Beauty Skin-Care Brands Everyone Loves and You Should, Too

The obsession with Korean beauty has been at full steam for quite some time. People can’t get enough of flawless “glasslike” skin, and we can’t blame them. We guess it has something to do with K-beauty’s dedication to all-natural ingredients, which has people scouring aisles and sites for the best items.
But instead of making you scroll through a bunch of individual items, we’ve compiled a list of the top-notch fan-favorite K-beauty brands so you can make a one-stop shop. Even if you don’t fall in love with all the products, you’ll now have 11 other brands to choose from, too.
Take a look at the brands and what we’ve listed as must-try products, and prepare for an overdue shopping trip.
Klairs
Why You Should Try It: Klairs is an all-natural brand, which means no colorants, alcohol, parabens, or artificial fragrances. It offers quality skin-sensitive products for a price that won't cost you an arm and a leg.
What You Should Try: The Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop daily serum that fades acne scars and dark spots, while also providing moisture and nutrients. Also, make sure to check out the brand's ultra-sensitive Rich Moist Soothing Cream.
Where You Can Get It: You can head to Klairs' website to see all of its products and where they're offered, but Soko Glam and Amazon are the main places to buy.
Photo:
Klairs
Son & Park
Why You Should Try It: This national brand is all about natural, glowy, dewy skin. Not only do the products enhance and enrich, but they also keep skin looking younger.
What You Should Try: The Lip Crayon and cult-favorite Beauty Filter Cream in Glow. The Crayon has tons of different colors, which means a look for every occasion, and the Filter Cream in Glow has literally changed people's skin.
Where You Can Get It: Navigating the website can be a tad tricky because it has to be translated, but most of the brand's products can be found at Soko Glam and Sephora, too.
Photo:
Son & Park
Neogen
Why You Should Try It: Neogen has three subsets that each focus on something specific (Agecure, Dermalogy, and Code 9). Whatever you might need—this brand has it.
What You Should Try: The Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Wine pads. These single-use pads exfoliate skin with a wine serum, which means tons of antioxidants and a little extra vino.
Where You Can Get It: Head over to Soko Glam or Sephora to snag everything you can.
Photo:
Neogen
Dr. Jart+
Why You Should Try It: In 2004, the brand was created by an actual dermatologist, and in collaboration with a team of 15 other derms now churns out leading products (mostly vegan) left and right.
What You Should Try: Without a doubt the Rubber Mask collection. The four masks firm, clear, hydrate, and brighten, while also giving you a prime shot for Instagram.
Where You Can Get It: The brand's website will link you to Sephora, but the products can also be found at Birchbox and on Amazon.
Photo:
Dr. Jart+
Cosrx
Why You Should Try It: This brand's motto is "A New Cosmetic Standard," and it's certainly rocked waters since its start in 2014. It has become a favorite due to its emphasis on ingredients and variety.
What You Should Try: Go no further than the Triple C Lightning Liquid and Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser. The former once had a 10,000-person waitlist, and it's because it brings radiance, smoothness, and a glow. The latter is perfect for acne or oily prone skin.
Where You Can Get It: The Triple C is available only at Soko Glam, while a slew of other stuff can be found at Ulta.
Photo:
Cosrx
Glow Recipe
Why You Should Try It: Glow Recipe has gathered the best of K-beauty and condensed it into three easy, affordable products. Once you have one, you'll want them all.
What You Should Try: All of them: the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer, Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, and Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser. From watermelon antioxidants to an added glow from blueberries, each of these products is a must-have.
Where You Can Get It: You can head straight to the website, or check out Sephora and Cult Beauty.
Photo:
Glow Recipe
Too Cool for School
Why You Should Try It: Even though the packaging is funky and cute, this brand takes skin care super seriously. Since 2009, it's been innovating and changing formulas and collections.
What You Should Try: The cult-favorite Egg Mousse Pack. It's made with actual egg whites and yolks to make skin look radiant and young in less than 10 minutes.
Where You Can Get It: The website doesn't let you buy directly, but you can shop away at Sephora, Nordstrom, and Ulta.
Photo:
Too Cool for School
Innisfree
Why You Should Try It: The brand is more than all-natural; it's all sourced from the same volcanic island in Korea—Jeju Island. It caters to every type of need while keeping products healthy and affordable.
What You Should Try: The Balancing Toner with Green Tea is an all-purpose product; it balances moisture while also providing hydration due to the tea's properties. You'll also want to check out the Red Velvet Lipstick, which moisturizes and packs a pigment.
Where You Can Get It: Make your way over to Innisfree's website where you'll find tons of products and different promotions, like a free face mask each week!
Photo:
Innisfree
Skinfood
Why You Should Try It: If you like to eat, you'll like this brand. All of its products are based on food, which means it's natural, smells good, and sometimes even tastes good, too.
What You Should Try: Two hits are the Tomato Jelly Tint Lip and Black Sugar Perfect Scrub Foam. The former is a moisturizing jelly that has staying power to last a lifetime. The latter has black sugar crystals, which exfoliate skin while also having foam to gently cleanse and soothe the face.
Where You Can Get It: Obviously the home site offers all the brand's products, but you can also find it on Amazon and Ulta.
Photo:
Skinfood
Saturday Skin
Why You Should Try It: Voted a "Beauty Game Changer" by Teen Vogue in 2016, the brand has made skin care not only look easy, but be easy in practice, too.
What You Should Try: The Daily Dew Hydrating Essence Mist, recommended by "The Hills" veteran Whitney Port, is a shot of moisture perfect for before and after makeup application. While you're at it, look into the Rise and Shine Purifying Cleanser to wash your face without leaving it feeling stripped.
Where You Can Get It: The website is easy to navigate, is an adorable Millennial Pink, and also has a breakdown of all ingredients, including its number-one Cha-7 es complex.
Photo:
Saturday Skin
Peach Slices
Why You Should Try It: Curated for CVS Pharmacy, Peach Slices is the best affordable, effective brand out there. You're bound to find at least one thing from the brand in every beauty editor's arsenal.
What You Should Try: Trying Peach Slices' Acne Spot Dots is non-negotiable. These dots are drug-free so no dry, peely skin, but even without the drugs, they work amazingly. The patch absorbs the breakout, leaving you with a smaller bump and less redness.
Where You Can Get It: As said before, Peach Slices is a part of CVS, but you can also find it at Peach and Lily (not affiliated, weirdly enough).
Photo:
Peach Slices
Eco Your Skin
Why You Should Try It: If you want the front line, you want Eco Your Skin. The brand is constantly coming out with never-before-seen textures and new formulas that transform skin.
What You Should Try: The Lavender Bedside Mask is perfect for rejuvenation. The scent of lavender helps you drift to sleep, while the salicylic acid gets to work exfoliating. By morning, you'll look brand new.
Where You Can Get It: You'll have to be a member to buy from the brand's site, but don't worry because Peach and Lily carries the brand, too.
Photo:
Eco Your Skin