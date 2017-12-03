StyleCaster
25 Pink Beauty Products to Add to Your Shelf

Christina Grasso
Photo: Getty/Kristin Ess/YSL/Byredo/The Stell/Drunk Elephant/Glossier

Listen, I hear you (but not really). Millennial pink is getting old and millennial red, or whatever we’re calling it, is on its way to steal the throne. But will pink really die if we don’t kill it? No. No, it won’t. With that being said, I’ve made it a personal crusade to keep millennial pink on life support. And please don’t pull the plug.

MORE: 40 Pink Places in the World Made for Instagram

Ahead, 25 of the coolest pink beauty products that will breathe life into your medicine cabinet–and your Instagram feed.

Rose Hand Wash, $60; at Byredo

Photo: Byredo

Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin Spray, $10; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Kristin Ess Strand Strengthening Reconstructive Moisture Mask, $14; at Target

Photo: Target

Créme Contour and Highlight Kit, $48; at KKW Beauty

Photo: KKW Beauty

T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial, $80; at Drunk Elephant

Photo: Drunk Elephant

Boy Smells Petal Candle, $29; at The Stell

Photo: The Stell

Original Skin Matte Moisturizer with Willow Herb; $27; at Origins

Photo: Origins

Pink Mountain Salt, $22; at CAP Beauty

Photo: CAP Beauty

Saturday Skin Spotlight Brightening Mask, $30; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

Rose Quartz Facial Roller, $45; at Herbivore Botanicals

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals

Touche Éclat Blur Perfector, $55; at YSL

Photo: YSL

Original Skin Retexturizing Mask, $27; at Origins

Photo: Origins

Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, $12; at Mario Badescu

Photo: Mario Badescu

Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo, $10; at Target

Photo: Target

Coco Rose Body Polish, $36; at Herbivore Botanicals

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick, $25; at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty

Olio E Osso No. 7 Blush Shimmer Stick, $28; at The Stell

Photo: The Stell

Glossier You, $60; at Glossier

Photo: Glossier

Therapy Session Hair Mask, $18; at Eva NYC

Photo: Eva NYC

Touche Éclat Glow Shot Highlighter, $42; at YSL

Photo: YSL

Body Hero Duo, $35; at Glossier

Photo: Glossier

Soap & Glory Hand Food Hand Cream, $5.69; at Target

Photo: Target

Maybelline x Gigi Hadid Liquid Strobe, $11.99; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta

