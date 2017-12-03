25 Pink Beauty Products to Add to Your Shelf

Listen, I hear you (but not really). Millennial pink is getting old and millennial red, or whatever we’re calling it, is on its way to steal the throne. But will pink really die if we don’t kill it? No. No, it won’t. With that being said, I’ve made it a personal crusade to keep millennial pink on life support. And please don’t pull the plug.

Ahead, 25 of the coolest pink beauty products that will breathe life into your medicine cabinet–and your Instagram feed.