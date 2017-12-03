25 Pink Beauty Products to Add to Your Shelf

Listen, I hear you (but not really). Millennial pink is getting old and millennial red, or whatever we’re calling it, is on its way to steal the throne. But will pink really die if we don’t kill it? No. No, it won’t. With that being said, I’ve made it a personal crusade to keep millennial pink on life support. And please don’t pull the plug.
Ahead, 25 of the coolest pink beauty products that will breathe life into your medicine cabinet–and your Instagram feed.
Rose Hand Wash, $60; at Byredo
Kristin Ess Strand Strengthening Reconstructive Moisture Mask, $14; at Target
Créme Contour and Highlight Kit, $48; at KKW Beauty
Original Skin Matte Moisturizer with Willow Herb; $27; at Origins
Saturday Skin Spotlight Brightening Mask, $30; at Sephora
Touche Éclat Blur Perfector, $55; at YSL
Original Skin Retexturizing Mask, $27; at Origins
Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, $12; at Mario Badescu
Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo, $10; at Target
Olio E Osso No. 7 Blush Shimmer Stick, $28; at The Stell
Therapy Session Hair Mask, $18; at Eva NYC
Touche Éclat Glow Shot Highlighter, $42; at YSL
Soap & Glory Hand Food Hand Cream, $5.69; at Target
Maybelline x Gigi Hadid Liquid Strobe, $11.99; at Ulta
