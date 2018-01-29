This Instagrammer Embraces Her Eczema While Creating Gorgeous Makeup Looks

A wise person once said that our flaws are what make us most beautiful, and we couldn’t agree more. The beauty industry isn’t without its faults, but we have makeup lovers like Bronya Humphreys doing the work to ensure that we don’t become obsessed with the idea of perfection.
MORE: This Reddit Thread Celebrates Flaws in the Best Way
HelloGiggles was the first to spot this Instagrammer, whose gorgeous eye makeup looks have an unlikely inspiration. Humphreys is one of many people who live with eczema, a medical condition that causes areas of the skin to become flaky or inflamed to the point of physical discomfort. And while dealing with skin issues isn’t always the most fun, she chooses to show a little extra love to the part of her face that’s most affected: the area around her eyes.
Hey! As it was highly highly requested, here is my 'Skin care routine' it's not much of a routine, but it's what I do to try and help my skin when it's doing a bit better. I know this is only aimed at a small portion of my following but its important so I need to share it xxx When my skin is bad I have to take steroid tablets but this is my day to day routine. I try and use as much cream on my face a day as I can, you can't over cream!!! Your skin is so so so important and you need to take care of it! It sucks having eczema but what can you do! I hope this helps even just a little bit!!!!! Sorry for my bare oiled up face 😂 ok love u guys lots xx #skincare #eczema
Humphreys’s makeup slays are essentially works of art that truly reflect her expertise as a burgeoning beauty expert. And when she’s not showing off her impressive skills, she’s also speaking out about the critiques she’s faced over her skin condition, while also sharing the products she uses to keep her skin healthy and happy.
“I want to prove that you can be beautiful even without makeup. Skin condition and all. I love the way I look when I’m fully glammed, but that’s only one side of me,” she said under one of her posts. “The other side is someone who is a human; with human emotions and gets hurt just like any of you. I want to show you that both sides of me are beautiful, and both sides of you are beautiful too!”
MORE: Everything You Need to Know About Adult Acne
We love everything about Humphreys and her inspiring Instagram page. Check out some of her coolest work below:
I said I wasn't going to do a look AND I LIED HAHABABABAHABA I did one anyway because I have no self control and wanted to try out my new lashes from @rizkhanlashes and omg I love them!!! DO check them out if you get a chance 💜💜💜 I was once again inspired by the amazing, talented, stupendously creative @courts.makeup please do check her out! It's a sunset city scene! Hope you like even though j only did one eye and didn't get great pics!!!! Products used- Brows- @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in dark brown #anastasiabrow #anastasiabeverlyhills Eyes- @juviasplace Zulu palette #juviasplace @nyxcosmetics_uk @nyxcosmetics eyeliner in Black and white @rizkhanlashes in style riz Highlight- @anastasiabeverlyhills that glow glow kit #makeup #sunset #abhglowkit #wakeupandmakeup #bretmansvanity #hudabeauty #peachyqueenblog #undiscovered_muas #collectionlove
C U P I D 🌷 HEY GUYS!!!! TODAY'S POST IS VALENTINES THEMED AGAIN, BUT ALSO IT'S A LITTLE SPECIAL, BECAUSE TODAY WE HIT 30K!!!!!!!! I can't begin to explain how utterly and completely grateful I am to all of you for following my dumb face and making me feel good about myself again! When I first started this account in May I was suffering badly with both my regular depression and anti natal depression, it was difficult even forcing myself out of bed, but I'd get up, because I enjoyed playing around with makeup and creating stuff that made me happy and being able to share it with the few followers I had at the time, and now there is 30k of you!!!!!! I love you all so much and you keep me doing what I love!!!!! So thankyou!!!!! 💜💜 #valentines #cupid Products used- @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in dark brown #anastasiabrow #anastasiabeverlyhills @maybelline fit me foundation #maybelline @sleekmakeup solstice palette @lickandlashbeauty Bella Rio palette @juviasplace mini masquerade palette #juviasplace @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_uk white liner and pink lip suede as liner and on lips #nyxcosmetics @collectionlove lasting perfection concealer #collectionlove @makeuprevolution blush palette and banana powder #makeup #makeuprevolution #wakeupandmakeup #peachyqueenblog
Glitter space elf? No idea but here's my first look of the year!!! It looks better off camera 😭😅 💜💙💜 • • • Products- @collectionlove glam crystals in silver and brow kit @juviasplace magic palette and Zulu palette @lickandlashbeauty Bella Rio palette • • • #galaxy #space #glitter #makeup #mua #hudabeauty #peachyqueenblog #wakeupandmakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #makeuptutorial #undiscovered_Muas #collectionlove
LUNA 🌙 HI LOVES I'm having a creative block so here is another recreation of a @gabxxrielle look! I really loved this look but I don't like how the pics came out but this is what we have 🌙🌙 I love the moon and my daughter so i named this look Luna 🌙🌙 Products used- Base- @maybelline fit me foundation in porcelain @collectionlove lasting perfection concealer #collectionlove @anastasiabeverlyhills that glow glow kit #abhglowkit Brows- @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in dark brown #anastasiabrow #anastasiabeverlyhills Eyes- @nyxcosmetics_uk @nyxcosmetics ultra brights palette #nyxcosmetics #nyxcosmetics_uk @lickandlashbeauty Bella Rio palette @juviasplace Zulu palette #juviasplace #makeup #makeuplooks #moon #luna