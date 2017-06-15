The 7 Biggest Instagram Beauty Trends That Shaped 2017

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

From sheet masks to contouring, here are the top Instagram beauty trends that we can’t get enough of. [The Coveteur]

How does supermodel Miranda Kerr get her flawless skin? One answer. Leech facials. [Elle UK]

Maddie Ziegler revealed the real reason why she left “Dance Moms.” [Teen Vogue]

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon went undercover to perform an acoustic concert at a NYC Subway stop. [Marie Claire]

You have to see the $30 shoes “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot wore on the red carpet in Mexico. [Allure]

Krispy Kreme released flavored lip glosses and the internet is going nuts. [Cosmo AU]

Kim Kardashian’s first makeup product to debut from her new KKW beauty line is—no surprise—a contour palette. [Pop Sugar]

A college girl said she was removed from a Michigan mall because she was wearing a Finding Nemo shirt and denim shorts. REALLY? [People]

Try to decipher Selena Gomez’s new “Bad Liar” music video—just try. [Vanity Fair]

Adele attended a heartfelt vigil for victims of the deadly Grenfell Tower Fire in London. [Billboard]