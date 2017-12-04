Instagram Artist Laeticia KY Sends Powerful Messages With Hair Sculptures

Anyone with an Instagram account and idle time has fallen victim to mindless scrolling. You what we’re talking about; you bypass so many selfies, sponsored posts and celebrity candids that after awhile, your thumb seems to take on a mind of its own as images turn into one big blur. So much so, that you miss out on things that are actually worth your attention.
If you’re overdue for some double-tap worthy inspiration, we highly recommend following Laeticia KY. The 21-year-old, who resides in Africa’s Ivory Coast, has amassed over 54,000 followers, thanks to her unique brand of hair artistry. Armed with extensions, fabric, needle, thread and sometimes wool, the burgeoning black artist molds her hair into towering sculptures that resemble everything from bicycles to hands and exotic animals.
In an interview with Allure, Laeticia said that her pieces take anywhere from twenty minutes to two hours, with ideas coming spontaneously.”I’m naturally gifted with hair, but I’ve never studied it,” she said. “I want to encourage people to express themselves, to explore their creativity, to not be afraid to be who they are.”
Beyond that, it appears she’s now using her talent to shed light on the many issues plaguing women during Trump era (and long before that, to be honest). Two of her newest creations are dedicated to spreading awareness about gun violence and the ever-growing #MeToo movement, ignited by victims of sexual harassment.
“Ladies … NOTHING JUSTIFIES RAPE, SEXUAL ASSAULT OR HARASSMENT. Neither your clothing, your make-up, your relationship with the abuser (because even your husband doesnt have the right to force you to have sex if you dont want to, the concept of marital rape exists),” said Laeticia under a sculpture of a male figure looking pulling up the skirt of a female one.
“There is no enabling circumstance for the abuser and you need to talk about it so that thing starts to change. Don’t remain silent, dont let anyone tell you that you have some responsibility in this despicable act !!!! Speak out because you dont have to carry this burden alone, talk to help other women who are afraid, talk to start a revolution, talk to change things.”
According to Elle UK, she also plans to expand her newfound success into a clothing line and other artistic forms. We can’t wait to see what she does next.