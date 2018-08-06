Just 50 Examples of Can’t-Look-Away Instagram Inspo From Celeb Hairstylists

Thanks to Instagram, inspiration, beauty and otherwise, is literally a click and scroll away. We no longer have to buy magazines or watch red-carpet specials to see the innovative looks celebrities often turn into trends. If they’re not posting the deets on their feed, chances are at least one member of their glam squad is. We’re definitely spoiled when it comes to behind-the-scenes access to some of our favorite beauty looks, thanks to hair gurus like Justine Marjan (Olivia Culpo, the Kardashians), Neal Farinah (Beyoncé) and Lacy Redway (Laura Harrier, Ashley Graham) who always keep busy with A-list clientele.

On any given day, you’re bound to see the type of hairstyle that deserves a screenshot or regram on your page, whether it’s a ponytail adorned in jumbo bobby pins or an Afro covered in flowers. If you’re not a fan of minimalist classic ‘dos, then any of these 50 bolder looks will catch your eye.