Just 50 Examples of Can’t-Look-Away Instagram Inspo From Celeb Hairstylists

Thanks to Instagram, inspiration, beauty and otherwise, is literally a click and scroll away. We no longer have to buy magazines or watch red-carpet specials to see the innovative looks celebrities often turn into trends. If they’re not posting the deets on their feed, chances are at least one member of their glam squad is. We’re definitely spoiled when it comes to behind-the-scenes access to some of our favorite beauty looks, thanks to hair gurus like Justine Marjan (Olivia Culpo, the Kardashians), Neal Farinah (Beyoncé) and Lacy Redway (Laura Harrier, Ashley Graham) who always keep busy with A-list clientele.
MORE: These Are Hollywood’s Biggest Beauty Risk-Takers
On any given day, you’re bound to see the type of hairstyle that deserves a screenshot or regram on your page, whether it’s a ponytail adorned in jumbo bobby pins or an Afro covered in flowers. If you’re not a fan of minimalist classic ‘dos, then any of these 50 bolder looks will catch your eye.
@AndraDayMusic serving Goddess of Nature vibes... Her voice sent chills over the crowd of the #WomensMarch last weekend. I loved doing this style on her... if y’all only knew how long it took to do each individual curl for this “natural” look! Hahaha 😜 Stay tuned for her Grammys look this weekend... 😉 Styled By @therealwourivice Nails By @kaitmosh Makeup By @porschefabulous Hair By #HisVintageTouch 👑
Chain link braid. I did this braid using 4 different pieces of hair... This has become my favorite type of braid to do. Thanks @sharonblain for re-sparking my creativity. #issarae for @covergirl. #hairbyfelicialeatherwood : hair assistant @styledxr : Makeup by @kilprity : Wardrobe by @jasonrembert. #beauty #naturalhairstyles #ponytailstyle #makeup
It’s all in the details! I’m always getting DMs about seeing more details of the styles I create for #issarae. So here you go. Just a few other profile views. Thanks for all of your support of my page and my #naturalhairstyles. I’m grateful to the community of bloggers, influencers, hairstylist, makeup artist, wardrobe stylist and #naturalhair enthusiasts, who help keep me pumped and going everyday. Even on the sleepiest of days😴😯🤤. #fromthebottomofmyheart #thankyouforfollowingme
Happy #nationalbraidday!!! In case you didn’t know, I’m obsessed with braiding and it’s the reason I became a #hairdresser 💓 This is one of my favorite braids..the #fivestrandbraid that I styled for @britandco 🙌🏼 As a teenager I used to play sports and my favorite thing was braiding all my teammates hair on the bus or before the game. To this day I still love when anyone asks me to braid their hair 🙌🏼 Follow @thebeachwaver for more #braidpics and #hairvideos!! #igotbeachwaved #nationalbraidyourhairday #hairbysarahpotempa
Sometimes inspiration is right in front of you. I try to recreate looks like this that is unintentional. Love how organically this loose updo came together on @simonesiegl that she did on herself and if you can spot what’s holding it together is her makeup brush. 🤩 #mygotoproducts for instant #grip and #texture @suavebeauty Natural refresh dry shampoo | @hairbysammcknight Easy Up-Do | @randco Spiritualized