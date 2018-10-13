15 Influencers Who Have Top-Rated Beauty Brands

There are many routes into the beauty industry–you could be born into the Lauder family (of Estée Lauder), you could become a celebrity makeup artist or hairstylist, or you could be an influencer. Kylie Jenner made waves as Forbes announced Kylie Cosmetics built her a $900M cosmetics empire. Whoever said beauty was not a lucrative business, is seriously disturbed!

Audience reach is everything in business today, and no one knows that more than social media influencers. Bloggers and vloggers have decided to take their passions and turn them into tangible products. From skin care and makeup to hair care and subscription services, these beauty mavens know best and have decided to work tirelessly to create quality products that they want to share with their massive amounts of followers and viewers.

Another upside to Instagram-friendly beauty companies is that they often respond to inquiries in comments and DMs (talk about customer service!). Influencers-turned-entrepreneurs are some of the world’s newest girl-bosses, and we are here for it.