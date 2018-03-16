StyleCaster
Share

Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable

What's hot
StyleCaster

Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable

by
3 Shares
Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable
30 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree/Allison Kahler

As much fun as St. Patrick’s Day can be, we certainly don’t need that as an excuse to wear green makeup. It’s one of our favorite hues to dress up in when we need a boost of fierce, but it can easily take you from cute to clownish if you get a little too heavy-handed with your makeup brush.

So, what’s the key to wearing green without letting it wear you? According to celebrity makeup artist Lottie Stannard, it’s best to start by working with your eyes and lips.

MORE: 20 Under-$20 Foundations for Coverage That Lasts

“For those who want a subtle green, definitely go for a green eyeshadow. Try mixing the green eyeshadow with more nude tones to neutralize it,” she says. “If you want to go bold, try topping off the green-eye look with a metallic shadow in a copper hue, like CYO’s Metallic Eyeshadow in Lovey Dovey, toward the inner corners. It’s a great hack to make your eyes pop and will give an awesome ombre effect.”

MORE: Change Your Life With These Fenty Beauty Hacks

If you have brown eyes, opt for a dark seaweed or bluish green to bring out your rich tones. Those with hazel peepers will want something on the yellow-green end to accentuate their yellow hues.

“Blue eyes can get lost with green eyeshadow, so I would opt for a darker mossy green to brighten them up. Any green that contrasts with your green eye hue will work, so that it makes your eyes pop and not hide away,” adds Stannard.

MORE: 10 Mascaras That are Extra Kind to Sensitive Eyes

Another way to go bold is trying a green mascara with an intense shock of color, like the CYO Volume Mascara in Wanderlust (“a great dupe for department store mascara”). Stannard also recommends layering it on top of your black mascara by hitting just the tips of your lashes if you’d rather be subtle.

But overall, the key to really slaying in green makeup is trying not to be too matchy-matchy. “Experiment!” says Stannard. “Mix, layer, hack. Go for a bold contrast instead.” Ahead, get all the inspo you need, along with some emerald-tinged products to try.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Lime Lashes
Lime Lashes
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Neon Lashes
Neon Lashes
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | CYO The Thick of It Volume Mascara

For Green Eyes: CYO The Thick of It Volume Mascara in Wanderlust, $6 at CYO Cosmetics

Photo: CYO Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | blinc Mascara

For Blue Eyes: Blinc Mascara in Dark Green, $26 at Blinc

Photo: blinc
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Make Up For Ever Smoky Lash Mascara

For Brown Eyes: Make Up For Ever Smoky Lash Mascara in Green, $23 at Make Up For Ever 

STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | NYX Color Mascara

For Hazel Eyes: NYX Color Mascara in Mint Julep, $7 at NYX Cosmetics

Photo: NYX Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Lime Green Liner
Lime Green Liner
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Lime Green Under-Liner
Lime Green Underliner
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Mossy Cat Eyes
Mossy Cat Eyes
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Yellow-Green Liner
Yellow-Green Liner
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Just a Hint of Green
Just a Hint of Green
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | blackUP Matte Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

For Hazel Eyes: blackUP Matte Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in ELM02, $24 at blackUp

Photo: blackUP
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Sephora Collection Colorful Shadow & Liner

For Brown and Blue Eyes: Sephora Collection Colorful Shadow & Liner in Green Shimmer, $14 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay in Place Eye Pencil

For Green Eyes: Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay in Place Eye Pencil in Emerald Volt, $25 at Estee Lauder

Photo: Estee Lauder
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Shimmery Lids
Shimmery Lids
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Smoky Green Eyes
Smoky Green Eyes
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Rainbow Lids
Rainbow Lids
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Moss Green Shadow
Moss Green Shadow
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Color Blocked Eyelids
Color-Blocked Eyelids
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Sea Green Shadow
Sea Green Shadow
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Golden Green Eyes
Golden Green Eyes
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Tom Ford Cream Color for Eyes

For Brown Eyes: Tom Ford Cream Color for Eyes in Siren Blue, $46 at Tom Ford

Photo: Tom Ford
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Milk Makeup Eye Pigment

For Green Eyes: Milk Makeup Eye Pigment in Mermaid Parade, $24 at Milk Makeup

Photo: Milk Makeup
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Singles

For Hazel Eyes: Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Singles in Aqua, $12 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | NARS Night Series Eyeshadow

For Blue Eyes: NARS Night Series Eyeshadow in Night Porter, $26 at NARS Cosmetics

Photo: NARS Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Statement Lips
Statement Lips
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Metal Lips
Metal Lips
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | L'Oreal Paris x Balmain Color Riche Lipstick

L'Oreal Paris x Balmain Color Riche Lipstick in Balmain Instinct, $13.99 at Ulta

Photo: L'Oreal Paris
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Kat Von D Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick

Kat Von D Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick in Plan 9, $19 at Kat Von D Beauty

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Midnight Wasabi, $18 at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Energizing Smoothie Recipes for Before and After Exercise

Energizing Smoothie Recipes for Before and After Exercise
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Lime Lashes
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Neon Lashes
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | CYO The Thick of It Volume Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | blinc Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Make Up For Ever Smoky Lash Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | NYX Color Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Lime Green Liner
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Lime Green Under-Liner
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Mossy Cat Eyes
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Yellow-Green Liner
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Just a Hint of Green
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | blackUP Matte Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Sephora Collection Colorful Shadow & Liner
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay in Place Eye Pencil
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Shimmery Lids
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Smoky Green Eyes
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Rainbow Lids
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Moss Green Shadow
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Color Blocked Eyelids
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Sea Green Shadow
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Golden Green Eyes
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Tom Ford Cream Color for Eyes
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Milk Makeup Eye Pigment
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Singles
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | NARS Night Series Eyeshadow
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Statement Lips
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Metal Lips
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | L'Oreal Paris x Balmain Color Riche Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Kat Von D Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Expert Tips for Making Green Makeup Wearable | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share