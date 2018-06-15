StyleCaster
Share

Iggy Azalea’s New Bright-Pink Hair Is What Punk Dreams Are Made Of

What's hot
StyleCaster

Iggy Azalea’s New Bright-Pink Hair Is What Punk Dreams Are Made Of

by
4 Shares
Iggy Azalea
Photo: Getty Images

It might be a long time since you’ve heard the name Iggy Azalea. Whether you remember her from her breakout hit “Fancy” that dropped in 2014, her tumultuous breakup with basketballer Swaggy P in 2016, or her longtime beef with Azealia Banks, the rapper has been on a long industry hiatus. But the 28-year-old Aussie is coming back strong with her recent collaboration with FashionNova, a new EP “Surviving the Summer” out in July, and most noteworthy: Bright. Pink. Hair.

Two days after posting completely nude photos on Instagram, showcasing her FashionNova heels, Azalea sharing stunning pictures of herself in a field of flowers with neon-pink hair and a bustier-esque top (Oh, and another nude selfie of a flower covering her flower).

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

MORE: Elisabeth Moss Dyed Her Hair Strawberry Blonde for the Summer

Azalea’s hair shines bright in the sunlight, with a little added help from the handy app, Huji Film. We’re loving this electric color and wondering along with fans whether Azalea is teasingalbum cover options right on the ‘gram. Whatever she ends up doing— or not doing— with the pictures, we’ll have to wait and see. And while we wait, let’s take a look back at some of the other dynamic colors Azalea has rocked. If you thought her new pink hair was killer, wait until you see these shades. 

Classic Blonde

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

Hint of Orange

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

Purple Ombre

🖤

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

Light Pink

💘

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

Violet and Pink

Chile, you guys were great!

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share