Iconic Celebrity Hair and Makeup Moments to Re-Create This Halloween

In our humble opinion, the best Halloween costumes are ones that, well… don’t require a costume. Hear us out for a second. Contrary to popular belief, not all people who love this holiday are completely on board with getting gussied up from the shoulders down. And for that select crew, we recommend getting creative in the hair and makeup department.

If you don’t want to channel your inner vamp with a work-friendly beat, there’s also the opposite end of the spectrum: a look inspired by an iconic moment. From Bettie Page’s classic coif to one of Rihanna’s most memorable Met Gala moments, here are a handful of classic celebrity looks that anyone will recognize when you step out on the Halloween.