The Most Iconic Black Beauty Looks of All Time

Black history simply isn’t complete without black women. Beyond their unique outward beauty, these ladies have broken boundaries and influenced others through their hard work. Hollywood still has a way to go in terms of inclusivity, but these actresses, singers, and all-around entertainers are leading the charge to ensure that younger generations can see themselves reflected in film, television, and magazines.

And although we love celebrating these change-makers year-round, it’s only right that we up the ante for Black History Month. Ahead, we look back at 30 looks that helped shape how women of color see themselves. From Billie Holiday’s flowery updo to Beyonce’s “Lemonade” braids, we have a feeling you’re already familiar with some of these standout moments.