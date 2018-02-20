The Most Iconic Black Beauty Looks of All Time

Black history simply isn’t complete without black women. Beyond their unique outward beauty, these ladies have broken boundaries and influenced others through their hard work. Hollywood still has a way to go in terms of inclusivity, but these actresses, singers, and all-around entertainers are leading the charge to ensure that younger generations can see themselves reflected in film, television, and magazines.
And although we love celebrating these change-makers year-round, it’s only right that we up the ante for Black History Month. Ahead, we look back at 30 looks that helped shape how women of color see themselves. From Billie Holiday’s flowery updo to Beyonce’s “Lemonade” braids, we have a feeling you’re already familiar with some of these standout moments.
Alicia Keys
When the singer first entered the spotlight, she arrived in straight-back cornrows, which she wore religiously through the release of her second album, "The Diary of Alicia Keys."
Getty Images
Angela Davis
The former Black Panther and political activist has long been associated with the Afro, a black-centric style she wore as a form of protest against Eurocentric beauty standards.
Getty Images
Dorothy Dandridge
The groundbreaking actress became the first black woman to be nominated for an Oscar after starring in "Carmen Jones," where she sported this iconic hairstyle with a rose tucked behind her ear.
Getty Images
Eve
Long before she was a cohost on "The Talk," the rapper and actress rocked a blonde buzz cut that made everyone want to do the big chop.
Getty Images
Grace Jones
An icon in every sense of the word, Jones has always marched to the beat of her own drum, rocking standout fashion and a close-cut coif that showed off her gorgeous cheekbones.
Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
For the first few years of her singing career, Monáe's uniform was a black-and-white tuxedo and this sleek pompadour hairstyle.
Getty Images
Josephine Baker
With her wide smile, dark lipstick, and slicked-down hair, Baker became one of the most recognizable faces of the Harlem Renaissance.
Getty Images
Lisa Bonet
After leaving "The Cosby Show," the actress began embracing a bohemian style that included the waist-length locs she still wears to this day.
Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
When the actress won her Oscar for "12 Years a Slave" in 2014, she also became a modern-day hair icon in her teeny-weeny Afro.
Getty Images
Solange Knowles
The singer's "A Seat at the Table" album cover marked the unexpected comeback of duckbill clips.
Zendaya
The former Disney Channel star made headlines in 2015 after calling out TV host Giuliana Rancic for unfairly critiquely her locs at the Academy Awards.
Getty Images
Billie Holiday
Lady Day was rarely seen on stage without a flower tucked behind her ear.
Getty Images
Brandy
The singer and actress was the unofficial face of microbraids throughout the '90s.
Getty Images
Lil Kim
From her colorful wigs in the "Crush on You" video to her infamous pastie ensemble at the MTV VMAs, the Bad Boy rapper has delivered more than a few iconic beauty looks.
Getty Images
Rihanna
In 2007, this good girl officially went bad and chopped her hair into a killer jet-black asymmetrical bob. Jaws dropped everywhere.
Getty Images
Pam Grier
The blaxploitation era gave us many gifts, including an Afro-licious Grier, who starred in many of the cult-favorite genre films.
Getty Images
Donyale Luna
In 1966, she became the first black woman to cover a Vogue magazine on British Vogue. Just look at that smize!
Vogue
Beyoncé
We'll forever associate this image of the powerhouse performer's cornrows with her tour-de-force album, "LEMONADE."
Instagram/@beyonce
Halle Berry
When she became the first black woman to win a "Best Actress" Oscar, Berry was still rocking the pixie haircut that made her a '90s beauty icon.
Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
We'll forever associate middle-parted, waist-length hair with the fierce supermodel.
Getty Images
Whitney Houston
Long before her untimely death, the singer and actress's curly locks and vibrant makeup made her one of the most recognizable pop stars of the '80s.
Getty Images
Florence Griffith Joyner
The legendary Olympian broke records and won medals, all while maintaining a set of long, stiletto nails that ultimately became her signature.
Getty Images
Sade
Who rocked a red lip and braided ponytail better than the British songstress? We'll wait...
Getty Images
Eartha Kitt
The "Santa Baby" singer cemented her place in history when she rocked a cat-eye and catsuit as Catwoman in the 1960s "Batman" TV series.
Getty Images
Lena Horne
During the Golden Age of Hollywood, Horne mesmerized film and stage audiences with her porcelain skin and megawatt smile.
Getty Images
Michelle Obama
She's the first First Lady of color. Enough said.
Getty Images
Iman
Before she gifted us with IMAN Cosmetics, the African model's slender features and beautiful brown skin covered the world's biggest fashion magazines.
Getty Images
Tina Turner
The legs. The hair. The cheekbones. Look up the term rock star and surely a picture of Turner will be next to it.
Getty Images
Beverly Johnson
She's a modeling pioneer and the first black woman to cover American Vogue.
Vogue
Tyra Banks
Back in 1997, the model-preneur and "Top Model" host became the first black woman to snag a solo "Sports Illustrated" cover.
Sport's Illustrated