Ibtihaj Muhammad’s Barbie is the First to Wear a Hijab

In 2016, fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad made history as the first U.S. Olympian to compete in a hijab. Eventually, she became the first Muslim-American to bring home a medal (bronze, to be exact). Now, she’s making history again as the inspiration behind the first hijab-wearing Barbie.

Set to be released in 2018, the doll, created in Muhammad’s likeness, will join a line of Mattel “sheroes” modeled after other boundary-breaking women such as Zendaya, Ashley Graham, Misty Copeland and more.

“Barbie is celebrating Ibtihaj not only for her accolades as an Olympian, but for embracing what makes her stand out,” says Sejal Shah Miller, vice president of global marketing for Barbie. “Ibtihaj is an inspiration to countless girls who never saw themselves represented, and by honoring her story, we hope this doll reminds them that they can be and do anything.”

Muhammad, who was presented with her doll at Glamour‘s 2017 Women of the Year Summit, hopes this historic moment will inspire the next generation of girls to live fearlessly.

“Through playing with Barbie, I was able to imagine and dream about who I could become,” she said in a statement. “I love that my relationship with Barbie has come full circle, and now I have my own doll wearing a hijab that the next generation of girls can use to play out their own dreams.”

Congratulations, Ibtihaj!