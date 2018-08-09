20 Under-$20 Products for Head-to-Toe Skin Hydration

The not-so-secret step to glowy skin is plenty of hydration. We already know that this begins with the stuff we’re putting into our bodies, like plenty of H20 and juicy fruits like watermelon and cucumber. However, what our inner product junkie really wants is a moisture-heavy, easy-to-use concoction from Sephora and the drugstore. And the best part is they aren’t limited to the skin care section.
Thanks to a revolving door of innovation, we now have makeup and hair products that are also giving our bodies the moisture it needs without having to compromise a put-together look everyday. Ahead are 20 of our top favorites, all of which won’t cost you more than $20.
Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm
Soothe chapped lips, nourish dry cuticles or treat insect bites—this balm does it all.
$13.50 at Nordstrom
Freeman Hydrating Manuka Honey & Collagen Sheet Mask
The Manuka honey in this mask will soften dry skin, while collagen promotes firmness.
$1 at Sally Beauty
Yes to Coconut Energizing Coffee Peel-Off Mask
The combo of coconut and coffee is a double boost of hydration for the skin.
$2.69 at Target
SheaMoisture Green Coconut and Activated Charcoal Cleansing Balm
Melt away makeup and nourish the skin simultaneously.
$10.99 at SheaMoisture
Mario Badescu Ceramide Eye Gel
This lightweight gel supplies the skin with extra ceramides (a.k.a. oils found naturally in the skin) to prevent signs of aging.
$18 at Mario Badescu
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Exfoliating Facial Cleanser
Formulated with hyaluronic acid, an ingredient renowned for its ability to retain insane amounts of water.
$7.99 at Target
Not Your Mother's Matcha Green Tea & Wild Apple Blossom Nutrient Rich Butter Masque
This buttery cream is the equivalent of a spa day for damaged strands.
$8.99 at Ulta
Pacifica Crystal Power Hydro Mist
A refreshing boost of hydration that'll wake up the senses, thanks to a dose of fragrant lemongrass.
$10 at Pacifica Beauty
Skinfix Ultra Rich Hand Cream
Cracked skin and dry cuticles are no match for this rich lotion.
$9.99 at Target
Soap and Glory Heel Genius Amazing Foot Cream
Glycerin, macadamia oil and menthol are just a few of the nourishing ingredients in this luxurious foot lotion.
$10 at Walgreens
Verb Hydrating Mask
A lightweight conditioner that still packs the power of a heavy hydrator.
$16 at Verb
Burt's Bees Soothingly Sensitive Aloe & Buttermilk Lotion
Fragrance-free and made with all-natural extracts to nourish sensitive skin.
$8 at Burt's Bees
Avene Thermal Spring Water
Freshen your makeup or cool down after outdoor activity with this light mist.
$9 at Avene
Acure Seriously Soothing Day Cream
Organic chamomile and sunflower amino acids gently soothe dry skin.
$17.99 at Target
e.l.f Tinted Facial Moisturizer
Infused with aloe and sun protection to nourish and provide light coverage.
$3 at e.l.f. Cosmetics
Tony Moly Mini Peach Lip Balm
Lightweight, creamy and smells good enough to eat.
$10 at Tony Moly
Bare Republic Hydrating After Sun Spray Mist with Aloe +Seaweed
The coconut oil in this post-sun mist makes it the ultimate multitasking moisturizer for your hair and skin.
$12.99 at Ulta
CeraVe Hydrating Micellar Water
No rinsing necessary to use this dual cleanser and moisturizer.
$12.99 at Ulta
Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter and Rose Blooming Strength and Shine 2 Minute Magic Masque
Revive dull hair by incorporating this time-saving treatment into your cleansing routine.
$2.49 at Walmart
TXTR. by Cantu Strengthen + Restore Moisture Mask
The ultimate hair hydrator for those with dry, textured hair.
$9.99 at Ulta
