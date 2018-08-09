StyleCaster
20 Under-$20 Products for Head-to-Toe Skin Hydration

Photo: ImaxTree.

The not-so-secret step to glowy skin is plenty of hydration. We already know that this begins with the stuff we’re putting into our bodies, like plenty of H20 and juicy fruits like watermelon and cucumber. However, what our inner product junkie really wants is a moisture-heavy, easy-to-use concoction from Sephora and the drugstore. And the best part is they aren’t limited to the skin care section.

MORE: The Ingredients That Actually Diminish the Appearance of Under-Eye Circles

Thanks to a revolving door of innovation, we now have makeup and hair products that are also giving our bodies the moisture it needs without having to compromise a put-together look everyday. Ahead are 20 of our top favorites, all of which won’t cost you more than $20.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm
Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm

Soothe chapped lips, nourish dry cuticles or treat insect bites—this balm does it all.

$13.50 at Nordstrom

Photo: Lanolips
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Freeman Hydrating Manuka Honey & Collagen Sheet Mask
Freeman Hydrating Manuka Honey & Collagen Sheet Mask

The Manuka honey in this mask will soften dry skin, while collagen promotes firmness.

$1 at Sally Beauty

Photo: Freeman Beauty
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Yes To Coconut Energizing Coffee Peel-Off Mask
Yes to Coconut Energizing Coffee Peel-Off Mask

The combo of coconut and coffee is a double boost of hydration for the skin.

$2.69 at Target

Photo: Yes To
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | SheaMoisture Green Coconut and Activated Charcoal Cleansing Balm
SheaMoisture Green Coconut and Activated Charcoal Cleansing Balm

Melt away makeup and nourish the skin simultaneously.

$10.99 at SheaMoisture

Photo: SheaMoisture
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Mario Badescu Ceramide Eye Gel
Mario Badescu Ceramide Eye Gel

This lightweight gel supplies the skin with extra ceramides (a.k.a. oils found naturally in the skin) to prevent signs of aging.

$18 at Mario Badescu

Photo: Mario Badescu
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Neutrogena Hydro Boost Exfoliating Facial Cleanser
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Exfoliating Facial Cleanser

Formulated with hyaluronic acid, an ingredient renowned for its ability to retain insane amounts of water.

$7.99 at Target

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Not Your Mother's Matcha Green Tea & Wild Apple Blossom Nutrient Rich Butter Masque
Not Your Mother's Matcha Green Tea & Wild Apple Blossom Nutrient Rich Butter Masque

This buttery cream is the equivalent of a spa day for damaged strands.

$8.99 at Ulta

Photo: Not Your Mother's Naturals
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Pacifica Crystal Power Hydro Mist
Pacifica Crystal Power Hydro Mist

A refreshing boost of hydration that'll wake up the senses, thanks to a dose of fragrant lemongrass.

$10 at Pacifica Beauty

Photo: Pacifica Beauty
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Skinfix Ultra Rich Hand Cream
Skinfix Ultra Rich Hand Cream

Cracked skin and dry cuticles are no match for this rich lotion.

$9.99 at Target

Photo: Skinfix
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Soap and Glory Heel Genius Amazing Foot Cream
Soap and Glory Heel Genius Amazing Foot Cream

Glycerin, macadamia oil and menthol are just a few of the nourishing ingredients in this luxurious foot lotion.

$10 at Walgreens

Photo: Soap and Glory
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Verb Hydrating Mask
Verb Hydrating Mask

A lightweight conditioner that still packs the power of a heavy hydrator.

$16 at Verb

Photo: Verb
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Burt's Bees Soothingly Sensitive Aloe & Buttermilk Lotion
Burt's Bees Soothingly Sensitive Aloe & Buttermilk Lotion

Fragrance-free and made with all-natural extracts to nourish sensitive skin.

$8 at Burt's Bees

Photo: Burt's Bees
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Avene Thermal Spring Water
Avene Thermal Spring Water

Freshen your makeup or cool down after outdoor activity with this light mist.

$9 at Avene

Photo: Avene
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Acure Seriously Soothing Day Cream
Acure Seriously Soothing Day Cream

Organic chamomile and sunflower amino acids gently soothe dry skin.

$17.99 at Target

Photo: Acure
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | e.l.f Tinted Facial Moisturizer
e.l.f Tinted Facial Moisturizer

Infused with aloe and sun protection to nourish and provide light coverage.

$3 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Photo: e.l.f Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Tony Moly Mini Peach Lip Balm
Tony Moly Mini Peach Lip Balm

Lightweight, creamy and smells good enough to eat.

$10 at Tony Moly

Photo: Tony Moly
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Bare Republic Hydrating After Sun Spray Mist with Aloe +Seaweed
Bare Republic Hydrating After Sun Spray Mist with Aloe +Seaweed

The coconut oil in this post-sun mist makes it the ultimate multitasking moisturizer for your hair and skin.

$12.99 at Ulta

Photo: Bare Republic
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | CeraVe Hydrating Micellar Water
CeraVe Hydrating Micellar Water

No rinsing necessary to use this dual cleanser and moisturizer.

$12.99 at Ulta

Photo: CeraVe
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter and Rose Blooming Strength and Shine 2 Minute Magic Masque
Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter and Rose Blooming Strength and Shine 2 Minute Magic Masque

Revive dull hair by incorporating this time-saving treatment into your cleansing routine.

$2.49 at Walmart

Photo: Love Beauty and Planet
STYLECASTER | Hydrating Products Under $20 | TXTR. by Cantu Strengthen + Restore Moisture Mask
TXTR. by Cantu Strengthen + Restore Moisture Mask

The ultimate hair hydrator for those with dry, textured hair.

$9.99 at Ulta

Photo: Cantu Beauty

