10 Easter Nail Designs You’ll Want to Try This Weekend

by
Photo: piolka/Getty Images

Another holiday, another great excuse to bust out a cute new manicure—and, not gonna lie, Easter nail art might be our favorite (sorry, Christmas!).

From pastels to adorable nods to our favorite Easter candy, we’re loving the tips that we hunted down. Easter dresses are always getting all of the attention, but this is the year our nails take center stage. And even if you’re still a beginner when it comes to nail designs, there are a couple simple step-by-step tutorials thrown in here that will make painting your Easter nails a snap.

Click through the slideshow for all the Easter nail art inspiration you’ll ever need.

Originally published April 2012. Updated April 2017.

Robin's egg nails? Yes, please! Here's a tutorial.

Photo: Ahbsessed

Obsessed with this pretty pastel color, and the design is definitely fit for an Easter egg.

Photo: Nail Polish Addicted

The Easter bunny nail is the cutest. Tutorial here.

Photo: Rubia Olivo Blog

Um, what? These Cadbury Creme Egg nails are crazy. Tutorial here.

Photo: diybuddy

When you're all about those Easter nails, but you still want to keep it classy. Tutorial here.

Photo: diybuddy

These cute nails are totally traditional. Tutorial here.

Photo: Love This Pic

Pastel pink ombre nails with rose gold tips totally make us want to color some eggs.

Photo: Lulu's

This manicure is technically inspired by grapefruit, but we can't help but think it looks like Easter candy. Tutorial here.

Photo: Lulu's

Love the subtle pastel palette, perfect for Easter without looking too cheesy.

Photo: Nail Polish Addicted

These Easter eggs hatching chicks are so cute. Tutorial here.

Photo: Nailbees

